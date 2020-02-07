Seattle Seahawks News 2/7: Can L.J. Collier Progress In 2020?

Seahawks relies on L.J. Collier in the footsteps of Rasheem Green

After enduring a difficult season for rookies, Seattle hopes that Collier will have a second-year breakthrough similar to teammate Rasheem Green and will contribute to several positions in 2020.

Seahawks LB Cody Barton ready to compete to start work in 2020

After a solid finish to his rookie campaign in Seattle, Cody Barton is ready to take over as the next linebacker from Seattle.

Thursday Gathering: Russell Wilson and Ciara Celebrate National Day of Girls and Women in Sport

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a video via Twitter of him and Ciara celebrating a group of young women participating in NFL Flag football.

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Tight End

Seattle will welcome starter Will Dissly, but as interest in veteran Greg Olsen shows, the team is looking to add reinforcements to an injury-ravaged position in 2019.

Seahawks Free Agent Decision: Jadeveon Clowney or Jarran Reed

The Seahawks have several decisions to make by their own free agents. One of them is whether to keep Jadeveon Clowney or Jarran Reed or both.

2020 Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Profile: Running Back C.J. Prosise

Will the Seattle Seahawks bring RB C.J. Prosise back now that their rookie contract is over, or will they move on with Travis Homer instead?

Storylines: Would the Seahawks pass the course with another offseason B?

The 2019 Seahawks’ off-season initially looked like an A-minus, but ended up with a B-minus. Would another offseason of a similar grade put them back in the running?

Seahawks HOF Jones: Brown can be considered a great LT of all time

Seahawks legend Walter Jones sees the greatness of LT Duane Brown, who he says could be considered one of the best offensive linemen to play the game.

Warren Sharp: OC of the Seahawks Brian Schottenheimer is sometimes unfairly scrutinized

Schottenheimer is not perfect, but he rarely received his due as Seahawks OC.

Ravens re-sign OT Andre Smith for one-year contract – NFL.com

Offensive tackle Andre Smith officially resumed his course for year 13, signing a one-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens. He first signed with the team on January 8.

Browns accepts terms with 49ers Joe Woods as DC – NFL.com

The Browns found their new defensive leader. Cleveland agreed to terms with 49ers DB coach Joe Woods to be his defensive coordinator, reports Tom Pelissero.

DB veteran Eric Weddle retires after 13 seasons – NFL.com

Security veteran Eric Weddle has announced his retirement. Weddle, who spent the 2019 season with the Rams, went on Twitter Thursday to confirm his intention to call it a career after 13 seasons.

Shanahan’s support for Jimmy G is no different after the loss – NFL.com

Four days after reducing his 49ers offensive and his QB suddenly struggled to complete the necessary passes, Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo. Nothing has changed.

Titans add Jim Haslett as ILB coach, will not hire DC – NFL.com

The Tennessee Titans will not replace retired defensive coordinator Dean Pees in 2020 and have instead chosen to finalize the coaching staff by hiring Jim Haslett as linebackers coach.

Rams to meet Todd Gurley to discuss 2020 status – NFL.com

We start another off-season in the same way as the last, with questions about Todd Gurley. Rams Brass plans to meet with Gurley this off-season to discuss his status for the 2020 season.

Home battery charges on Xavien Howard have dropped – NFL.com

The home battery charges against cornerback Dolphins Xavien Howard have been dropped, according to a statement from the Broward County, Florida, state attorney’s office.

Panthers sign kicker Joey Slye for one-year extension – NFL.com

Joey Slye’s essay is officially more than an essay. The kicker signed a one-year contract extension with the Panthers on Thursday. Slye replaced Graham Gano before the 2019 season.

Mike Nolan to use more complex defense in Dallas – NFL.com

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan plans to make some changes in 2020. He wants to be more diverse and give a lot more attention to offense this season.

McLaurin: Young Could Be Better Than The Bosa Brothers – NFL.com

Redskins defender Terry McLaurin played at Ohio State with Joey and Nick Bosa. He thinks that the potential Chase Young draft pick has a chance of being better than the two brothers.

Prosecutor Seeking 18 Years For Kellen Winslow II After Guilty Plea – ProFootballTalk

A San Diego attorney is seeking an 18-year maximum sentence for former NFL convict Kellen Winslow II following a plea agreement reached in November to close the case.

Arthur Blank says he believes London’s Falcons opponent is Broncos – ProFootballTalk

The Atlanta Falcons have known since November that they will be playing a home game outside the United States next season. Although the NFL does not announce the 2020 season schedule until April, the Falcons owner Arthur Blank has given an indication of who they will be playing in England next season.

Panthers mute the future of Cam Newton – ProFootballTalk

Cam Newton is confident he will play for the Panthers next season. The Panthers, however, remain silent on the future of the quarterback. “He’s rehabilitating; that’s all I can say,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told Steve Reed of the Associated Press.