Seattle Seahawks News 2/5: What should the Seahawks do with Germain Ifedi?

Profile of the 2020 Seattle Seahawks free agent: right tackler Germain Ifedi

Will the Seattle Seahawks finally go from Germain Ifedi to right tackle during free agency or will he be back in 2020?

Tuesday: Seattle Seahawks win taste of NFL Kick Hunger Challenge

The Seattle Seahawks won the NFL Kick Hunger Challenge and collected more than 850,000 meals for neighbors in Washington State in need.

Seahawks Position Review: Russell Wilson Reaches Elite Status

After one of his best, if not the best, seasons in his NFL career, Wilson will continue to find ways to improve while the Seahawks remain in quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks interested in veteran tight end Greg Olsen

Former Carolina Panthers star Greg Gregsen is scheduled to visit the Greater Northwest and the Seattle Seahawks are free to visit.

Seahawks’ success could pay off with free agent TE Greg Olsen

The Seahawks may find with Greg Olsen that although success is not usually rewarded in the NFL with draft and schedule, it can help in free agency.

Paul Moyer: Pass Rush would help improve the CB Tre Flowers Sea Treks

A lack of rushing pass hurt the Seahawks in 2019 and Paul Moyer said a better one would help CB Tre Flowers, who he said had a good season.

Seahawks finish 5th in Touchdown Wire’s final power rating

After the Super Bowl LIV, the Seattle Seahawks finished fifth in the Touchdown Wire NFL final standings for the 2019 season.

Pro Football Focus has Seahawks selecting CB in the latest mock-up project

Will the Seattle Seahawks break tradition and take a cornerback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? Pro Football Focus thinks so.

Sammy Watkins needs “time out” after playoffs – NFL.com

Two days after Kansas City won the Super Bowl LIV, Sammy Watkins told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he planned to take a break from the match this season, whether he was a member of the Chiefs or not.

Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis named ASU co-DC – NFL.com

Bengals longtime coach Marvin Lewis was named Arizona State co-defender on Tuesday, sharing the position with former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce.

Wes Horton retires as last Panthers veteran to leave – NFL.com

Wes Horton is the last Panthers player to leave the organization. The defensive veteran announced his retirement after seven seasons in an Instagram article on Tuesday.

Cardinals sign former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler – NFL.com

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have signed former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler for a futures contract. He was released by CFL champion Blue Bombers to seize opportunities in the NFL.

Jaguars add ex-49ers GM Baalke to team manager – NFL.com

Trent Baalke, who guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl as GM, returns to an NFL front office with the Jaguars, who announced on Tuesday that Baalke would be hired as director of player personnel.

Chargers and Anthony Lynn agree on contract extension – NFL.com

Anthony Lynn and the Chargers have agreed to a contract extension as Los Angeles moves into a new stadium and determines how to handle a myriad of free agents.

Shane Steichen to remain Chargers OC in 2020 – NFL.com

Promoted offensive coordinator halfway through the Chargers’ 2019 season, Shane Steichen has officially been signed by the team as OC, NFL rapper Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday.

Jaguars to host two home games in London in 2020 – NFL.com

For the first time in NFL history, a team will play two home games outside the United States while Jacksonville will play two consecutive games during consecutive Sundays in London at Wembley Stadium.

Andrew Whitworth set to return for 2020 season – NFL.com

The Rams have left striker Andrew Whitworth, who recently had ankle surgery, scheduled to return to play in 2020 and to sign again with L.A., reported Ian Rapoport, an NFL insider.

Sammy Watkins thanks Davante Adams for showing how to beat Richard Sherman – ProFootballTalk

Receiving 38 yards from Sammy Watkins behind San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman scored for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 31-20 Super Bowl LIV victory on Sunday.

Another year, another championship shot missed by losing Super Bowl quarterback – ProFootballTalk

Rightly or wrongly, quarterbacks have become the focal point of football teams at the highest level of the sport. And at the highest level of the highest level is the Super Bowl, where an annual champion is crowned – and an annual finalist for a place in history is cemented.

Dolphins re-sign wide receiver Ricardo Louis – ProFootballTalk

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed Ricardo Louis, big receiver, for a year. Louis signed with the Dolphins last year, but injured his knee in the offseason program and missed the entire season.