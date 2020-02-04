Seattle Seahawks News 2/4: Do Seahawks Need Free Agency TE?

Russell Wilson recruits Greg Olsen for the Seahawks | Heavy.com

Russell Wilson already seems to be working hard to recruit potential free agents for the Seattle Seahawks. Find out what Wilson had to say about Greg Olsen.

Important NFL dates in 2020

With the end of the 2019 season with Sunday’s Super Bowl, it is time to plan some key dates in 2020.

Monday summary: Walter Jones and Steve Largent honored at Super Bowl LIV as two of the top 100 players in the NFL

Seahawks Legends Walter Jones and Steve Largent were honored at Super Bowl LIV as an attacker and wide receiver, respectively, in the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Questions surround Quandre Diggs and Shaquill Griffin in second of Seahawks – Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Another irregular season has the Seahawks’ high school at a crossroads in 2020, as several spots could be up for grabs.

5 questions the Seahawks must answer during the off season

As long as Russell Wilson is under the center, the Seattle title window will remain open. But to win the Super Bowl in 2020, the organization must tackle several key issues, including fixing a dormant pass rush.

Introduction to the Seahawks Free Agent: EDGE Defender

Seattle hopes to sign free agent Jadeveon Clowney again, but the addition of additional precipitants will be important for a team that finished penultimate in the NFL in sacks in 2019.

Seahawks News: Russell Wilson wants Seattle offensive to be more aggressive

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants his team’s offense to take a more aggressive approach in the 2020 season.

Locked On Seahawks (2/3/20) – Could Seattle target the center with a first choice?

The future of the central position remains moving for Seattle. Could a member of the LSU National Championship team be the long-term answer?

Seahawks psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais to make the most of grief

Perhaps the greatest inevitable challenge in life is grief. But according to sports psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais, grief should not be entirely bad.

Rivera upbeat on Trent Williams: “He’s still our guy” – NFL.com

Trent Williams has held out for the entire 2019 season, but new Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera sees an opportunity to repair a relationship with a left Pro Bowl tackler.

Lions sign former first-round goalkeeper Joshua Garnett – NFL.com

Free agent goalkeeper Joshua Garnett signed with the Detroit Lions one day after the 2019 season that the offensive lineman’s loss for football has ended.

Panthers release Greg Olsen; TE to visit Bills, Redskins – NFL.com

The Carolina Panthers released veteran tight end Greg Olsen on Monday. The move came four days after Olsen and the Panthers announced that they would separate before the 2020 season.

The Chiefs’ spin game in SB LIV has been removed from the 1948 Rose Bowl – NFL.com

It took Andy Reid 15 years to return to the Super Bowl, and his most unique game design on Sunday was probably the oldest. The Chiefs borrowed a piece from the 1948 Rose Bowl to convert a crucial fourth drop.

LIV Super Bowl was 10th most watched in history – NFL.com

Kansas City chefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, making the Super Bowl LIV the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in history, according to FOX.

Patrick Mahomes: The objective is to be in K.C. “for a long time” – NFL.com

Patrick Mahomes had an enchanted start to his career in the NFL. At 24, and with a head coach who doesn’t think about retirement, he and the chefs could start well.

Falcons will not continue contract negotiations with Vic Beasley – NFL.com

The Falcons announced on Monday that they will not continue contract negotiations with defensive end Vic Beasley. Beasley is expected to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

Cardinals add CFL quarterback – ProFootballTalk

The Cardinals add another mobile quarterback to the mix. According to Farhan Lalji of TSN, former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler signs with the Cardinals.

Johnathan Abram thinks Raiders learned by ‘throwing everything away’ in 2019 – ProFootballTalk

The Raiders were leading 6-4 before a road game against the Jets in week 12 of the 2019 season, but things would derail from there. They lost 34-3 to New Jersey, lost to Kansas City again next week, and have lost five of their last six games to end their last season at Oakl …

People in Joe Burrow’s eyeball keep on saying interesting things – ProFootballTalk

The Best Presumptive Choice in the 2020 NFL Draft Joe Burrow has assembled a team of trainers with ties to the Bengals. And one of them insists that they will not denigrate the team that won the first draft pick. Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, the former Bengals receiver T.J.

Super Bowl LIV was Canada’s Most-Watched Super Bowl – ProFootballTalk

The Super Bowl LIV was the most watched Super Bowl in Canada. The game, which aired on CTV, TSN and RDS in Canada, reached an average audience of 9.5 million viewers. The peak audience reached 12.1 million during the half-time broadcast.