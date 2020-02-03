Seattle Seahawks News 2/3: Offseason Officially Here

Sunday notes: what’s going on? “Seahawks Preliminary Blog

Breakdown of the film: Seahawks CB Tre flowers remain on a positive trajectory

As he went through his lumps in his second season playing cornerback for Seattle, Flowers has also made a lot of promises and appears to be on the same path as teammate Shaquill Griffin who is entering year three.

Analysis: predicting the next Seahawks Hall of Fame

Seattle had a lot of star power on its list for the past two decades, but after Steve Hutchinson’s election to the 2020 Professional Football Hall of Fame class, it might take some time before another Seahawk does not go to Canton.

Seahawks could turn to Jamarco Jones as guard in 2020

The Seahawks could look to rejuvenate on their offensive line in 2020. If so, Seattle could see Jamarco Jones as a starter, not a tackle.

Kasen Williams confident the Dragons will have the best XFL fans

Former Seahawks receiver Kasen Williams believes the Dragons, Seattle’s new XFL team, will have the best fan base in the league.

Former Seahawks star’s son commits to Washington

Isaiah Strong, son of Mack Strong, will join the Huskies this summer.

ATN Podcast: Super Bowl LIV Recap – NFL.com

Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal recapitulate the Kansas City chefs’ epic victory from behind in the LIV Super Bowl.

Mahomes’ Hill bomb sets off memorable SB rally – NFL.com

Another double-digit deficit plagued the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but nothing stopped Comeback Pat and K.C.’s “gang of brothers.”

Jimmy Garoppolo regrets missed opportunities in 4th quarter – NFL.com

During three quarters, San Francisco had not attempted a single punt. But an hour later, the 49ers had lost the Super Bowl. “We just didn’t make the games when we had the chance,” said Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kyle Shanahan talks about TO strategy, late lost calls – NFL.com

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan again left a Super Bowl with a disappointing loss and a late lead. Shanahan explained some of his most questionable decisions following the loss of his team to the Chiefs of SB LIV.

Andy Reid Wins SB Title Says “It’s Really Worth It” To Wait – NFL.com

In his 21st season as an NFL head coach, Andy Reid has won more regular season and playoff victories without a Super Bowl victory than any other coach before. But that was before Sunday’s triumph.

Twitter reacts to Chiefs first SB victory in 50 years – NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions! Here are the reactions to their historic Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Patrick Mahomes becomes the youngest player in the Super Bowl – NFL.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won MVP Super Bowl LIV after leading K.C. back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his second Lombardi trophy and first in 50 years.

Chefs rally once more to defeat 49ers to win SB LIV – NFL.com

Down 10 points in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to their biggest comeback as they rallied to the 49ers for a 31-20 Super Bowl LIV victory.

It turns out that Tom Brady’s tweet was a SB commercial tease – NFL.com

Tom Brady’s tweet on Thursday that caused such commotion was a teaser for a Super Bowl ad, but in which he said, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Nobe Holds Moment of Silence for Kobe Bryant, Doleman – NFL.com

The Chiefs and 49ers lined up on the 24-meter line in memory of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, all those who died in the helicopter crash last Sunday and the Chris Doleman Hall of Fame.

Frank Clark tears up Jimmy Garoppolo after his 49ers Super Bowl victory – ProFootballTalk

Frank Clark talked about all the playoffs, so he was not expected to be wise and graceful now. In fact, after the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl LIV, he took a more personal hit on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo “You pay the guy $ 140 million, $ 130 million , …

FMIA Super Bowl LIV: The Backstory on 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp and How the Chiefs ‘Put the Stinger’ in the 49ers – ProFootballTalk

Peter King’s Football Morning in America section begins with the game that sparked the Chiefs’ victory over the 49ers of Super Bowl LIV.

49ers already anticipate next season – ProFootballTalk

The 49ers, 8-1, have the third highest rating in the Caesars Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl LV. But at least one offshore betting site has installed the 49ers as favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy in a year.

Richard Sherman: We’re still a great defense, we just haven’t executed – ProFootballTalk

One of the biggest games in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a 44-yard gain on the straight touchline to set up Damien’s touchdown catch Williams.

Study of the Chiefs film for the trick game dates back to the 1940s – ProFootballTalk

The chiefs have an offense which has been described as futuristic. But they have gone deep into the past for a key game. Via Lakisha Jackson Wesseling of NFL.com, Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said their first touchdown occurred in a room they saw in black and white.