Seattle Seahawks News 2/2: It’s Super Bowl Sunday!

Seahawks win Bud Light Celly of the Year for second consecutive year

The team was rewarded for their “Bye Bye Bye” in Cleveland

Seahawks legend Steve Hutchinson heads to Professional Football Hall of Fame

In his third year of eligibility, Seahawks legend Steve Hutchinson was shortlisted for the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

Seahawks looking to stop the left guard revolving door

It has been six years since Seattle has had the same starter on the left in two consecutive seasons and it seems likely that a sixth new starter will take up the position in 2020. Will the team finally find a long-term solution this interseason?

Seahawks to End Germain Ifedi’s Reign of Error

The Seahawks have many difficult calls to make among their free agents this off-season. Their decision on Germain Ifedi should be the easiest of all.

Development of Rasheem Green Could Strengthen SeattleSeahawks Rush

The development of defensive end Rasheem Green could significantly strengthen the Seattle Seahawks’ pass rush unit for at least the near future.

Did the Hawks make the right decision to release Sherman, to trade Clark? | KOMO

While the Seahawks are at home thinking “what if?” Two of their former standouts will be on the biggest football stage on Sunday. Cornerback Richard Sherman, the noisiest figure in the legendary boom legion, and defensive end Frank Clark, whom Seattle transformed into an elite pass accelerator, are in the Super Bowl. And they both made decisive games to send their respective teams to Miami.

Ex-Seahawks RB Edgerrin James Canton Bound

Although he had only a short stay with the Seahawks, James becomes the 11th professional football Hall of Fame elected player who has played at least one game with the team.

Seahawks Shaquill Griffin Cover Seattle Top Receivers

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin wants to cover Seattle’s best receivers. But would it be good for defense as a whole?

Shanahan on the eve of SB: “We can’t wait to leave” – ​​NFL.com

With little time, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan proclaimed his team ready and eager to leave after a 50-minute walk the day before the Super Bowl.

Live from New York, J.J. of Texans Watt bags “SNL” – NFL.com

The night before the Super Bowl, J.J. Watt was live in New York, welcoming “Saturday Night Live”, sporting a comical smile and a range of costume changes at a memorable venue with guests.

Reid has loose but ready Chiefs to leave the day before SB – NFL.com

The day before the Super Bowl, Andy Reid’s chefs had to move the training sites, but everything was fine and the longtime coach gave his team in the afternoon for family time.

Sights and sounds as “NFL Honors” rolls out the red carpet – NFL.com

As the best NFL players dress to celebrate the best of the best, NFL.com’s Nick Shook has it all figured out and offers an insider perspective on “NFL Honors” in Miami.

QB Lamar Jackson Ravens Named 2019 MVP NFL – NFL.com

Whether with its floating feet or its precise arm, Lamar Jackson, sensation of the Ravens’ second season, dazzled throughout an exceptional 2019 campaign and is the 2019 MVP.

Saints WR Michael Thomas named NFL OPOY 2019 – NFL.com

Saints star catcher Michael Thomas recorded a record 149 catches in 2019 and has now won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Polamalu, Atwater and James lead 2020 Hall of Fame class – NFL.com

Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio this summer, as announced on Saturday night at the NFL Honors.

Report: Mike Groh Joins Colts Coaching Staff – ProFootballTalk

Mike Groh found a new job. Former Eagles offensive coordinator joins Colts coaching staff, reports Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio. Groh worked with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich when the two were in Philadelphia.

Calais Campbell named Walter Payton Man of the Year – ProFootballTalk

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award Saturday night, the last NFL honor. NFL Man of the Year Walter Payton recognizes an NFL player for his community service activities off the field, as well as for his excellence on the field.

Lamar Jackson is the unanimous NFL MVP – ProFootballTalk

It’s official: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the most useful player in the NFL. And he got every vote. In a decision that had been expected for months but was officially announced on Saturday night in the NFL honors, Jackson was named MVP, and he was unanimously chosen.

Michael Thomas ahead of Lamar Jackson as offensive player of the year – ProFootballTalk

Michael Thomas caught 149 assists, breaking the 17-year-old Marvin Harrison’s league record by six captures. It was just enough to win offensive player Thomas of the year. He beat Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Panthers, ball carrier Christian McCaffrey for the award.