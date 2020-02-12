Seattle Seahawks News 2/12: Rashaad Penny Takes Milestone In Recovery

2020 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks Could Track Wide Green A.J. Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks could chase wide receiver Cincinnati A.J. Green Bengals to strengthen their receiving body.

One sentence per prospect – 2020 version «Seahawks Draft Blog

Huard: Why a Seahawks-Michael Bennett meeting isn’t right

The Seahawks will be looking to boost their pass rush this offseason, but Brock Huard says bringing back Michael Bennett is not what Seattle needs to do.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny takes crucial step in LCA recovery

Just two months away from surgery, Penny seems to be making great strides as he recovers from a serious knee injury hoping to be ready for the 2020 season.

Seahawks Free Agent Profiles: Marshawn Lynch, C.J., Will Prosise Come Back?

In the first in a series of Seahawks free agent profiles, Stacy Rost breaks down Marshawn Lynch and C.J. Prosise and if they could have roles in 2020.

Have the Seahawks T George Fant left a subtle hint about the future of the NFL?

Ready to hit the free agency for the first time, Fant expressed interest in being a tackle left. Is this already making a return to Seattle out of the realm of possibility?

Introduction to the Seahawks Free Agent: Defensive Tackles

Adding advanced precipitants will be Seattle’s top priority during the off-season, but the team may also have to replace waiting free agent Jarran Reed inside, increasing the need for tackle assistance. defensive.

Profile of the 2020 Seattle Seahawks free agent: defensive end Ziggy Ansah

Will the Seattle Seahawks reunite with Ziggy Ansah, or will they look elsewhere to consolidate their run-out rush?

ATN Podcast: Spinning the QB Carousel – NFL.com

A room filled with heroes covers current events in the NFL world, including Philip Rivers racing the Chargers, the aspirations of Taysom Hill and flexible Mondays.

Tepper on Cam’s Future: Health Matters – NFL.com

Following a charity event on Tuesday, Panthers owner David Tepper was asked about the future of Cam Newton. The owner said the answer would be determined by the health of QB.

Roundup: the chefs sign WR Dieter again; House Retires – NFL.com

The chiefs have renewed WR Gehrig Dieter, the patriots have signed DB Lenzy Pipkins and the longtime CB Davon House Packers have announced their retirement.

Ron Rivera and Trent Williams have a positive conversation – NFL.com

Good news for Redskins fans. Offensive tackle Trent Williams has opened up lines of communication with the team to try to fix the issues, reported Ian Rapoport.

Rivers: “I still have the opportunity to go play at a high level” – NFL.com

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers split after 16 seasons, but QB says he’s not ready to retire yet. Rivers says he intends to look for opportunities to play elsewhere.

Calais Campbell sees advantage in two games in London – NFL.com

The Jaguars will play two regular season games in London during the 2020 season. Calais Campbell recognizes the potential benefits of playing consecutive games abroad.

Brandin Cooks: Jared Goff is absolutely the guy – ProFootballTalk

The Rams’ slide from making the Super Bowl until the playoffs ended raised many questions about the team headed for the future. Some of these questions focused on the shape of quarterback Jared Goff as the franchise’s quarterback, as he failed to match his output from the previous two seasons.

Vikings co-coordinators anticipate good communication – ProFootballTalk

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer created an interesting dynamic when he appointed co-defensive coordinators during the off-season. But since former line coach Andre Patterson and linebacker coach Adam Zimmer have known each other for so long, they expect the process to go smoothly.

XFL has not yet its first quarterback controversy – ProFootballTalk

While the XFL hopes to establish itself in the sports landscape, there are certain boxes that the beginner league will have to check. But they may have to wait a bit for their first quarterback controversy.

David Tepper: I think we have some of the best talent developers in the NFL – ProFootballTalk

The Panthers were clearly thinking of the long-term future of the organization when they gave head coach Matt Rhule a seven-year contract this offseason and team owner David Tepper continues to have a broad vision before the 2020 season.

Philip Rivers left a departure gift for a rowdy Kansas City – ProFootballTalk

Philip Rivers seemed to know there was a chance that his week 17 trip to Kansas City would be his last as the Chargers’ quarterback. So he decided to leave a farewell gift to a guy he had known over the years.

Emmanuel Sanders says he will play at a high level in his thirties – ProFootballTalk

Emmanuel Sanders will be 33 on March 17. On March 18, he became an unrestricted free agent. He hopes that his age does not prevent the teams from offering him substantial contracts.