Seattle Seahawks News 2/11: Will the Seahawks Keep Al Woods?

Profile of the 2020 Seattle Seahawks free agent: defensive tackle Al Woods

The Seattle Seahawks love bringing tackles for veterans. After a productive 2019 season, will Al Woods stay in another year?

2020 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: What will the Seahawks do with Pick No. 27?

Take a look at what the experts think the Seahawks could do with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Monday Round-Up: Three Seahawks Focus On Professional Soccer “List Of The 101 Best Players In The 2019 NFL Season”

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney are all on PFF’s “101 Best Players of the NFL Season”.

New podcast and priority order for the Seahawks «Seahawks Draft Blog

Could the Seahawks force CB Darius to get away from the Lions?

Seattle has already upgraded its high school at Detroit expense by acquiring Quandre Diggs before the trade deadline. Would it make sense to inquire about the availability of one of his former teammates?

Offseason Seahawks: Top 10 Free Agents Seattle Should Target

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has up to $ 60 million in salary limits to work with this off-season. On whom should he use it in free agency?

Predict that the Seahawks will start an offensive line in 2020

The Seahawks will most likely see some changes to their 2020 offensive line due to the free agency this offseason. But who could start for Seattle next season?

Locked On Seahawks (2/10/20) – Could the rest of NFC West capitalize on the hangover of the 49ers’ Super Bowl?

Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins Bear Mader, Brian Peacock and Bo Brack to discuss the state of the 49ers in an NFC West-focused show.

Report: Greg Olsen to Visit Seahawks Wednesday

Although the free agency does not officially start until March 18, the mutual decision between the Panthers and Olsen to separate allows the veteran to take a step ahead to find his next team.

Wide receiver Seattle Seahawks D.K. Top 10 catches of Metcalf | Season 2019 (Video)

Discover a countdown to the 10 best catches made by the Seattle Seahawks catcher DK Metcalf during his rookie season.

Taysom Hill aims to be QB; would leave the Saints to do it – NFL.com

Taysom Hill hopes Drew Brees will return to the Saints, but he also wants to be a starting QB someday – “I want to play the quarterback in this league, and if New Orleans doesn’t see me that way, well I have to leave. “

LB Tipa Galeai restricted to combine harvester due to past assault – NFL.com

Utah State rusher Edge Tipa Galeai will not participate in media interviews or field exercises at the NFL due to a charge of assault for crime, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Vikings add former DC Dom Capers Packers to their team – NFL.com

The Vikings hired Dom Capers to be a senior defensive assistant. His recent eight-year run as a DC Packers included a Super Bowl title and three conference championship appearances.

Tua Tagovailoa’s analysis shows the fractured hip has healed – NFL.com

Tua Tagovailoa is making progress in his rehabilitation from a hip fracture that ended his college career in Alabama early. NFL network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Tagovailoa’s hip healed after his last exam.

Redskins names Jennifer King training intern – NFL.com

The Washington Redskins have hired Jennifer King as a year-round training intern. She becomes the first African American coach of the year in the history of the NFL.

Myles Garrett meets Roger Goodell in New York – NFL.com

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has met with Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding his indefinite suspension and is expected to be reinstated soon, reports Ian Rapoport.

Philip Rivers will be a free agent; no return to shippers – NFL.com

Philip Rivers’ time with the Chargers is over. The team announced on Monday that the veteran quarterback will enter free agency after 16 years with the franchise.

Cowboys Sean Lee to play in 2020, test the free agency – NFL.com

Sean Lee will play next season, reports Ian Rapoport. It remains to be seen where. The Cowboys LB will be a free agent in March and explore their options, although a return to Dallas is possible.

Ravens sign S Chuck Clark for $ 16 million 3-year extension – NFL.com

The Baltimore Ravens have signed security Chuck Clark for a three-year contract extension worth $ 16 million, reported NFL network insider Ian Rapoport.

Steelers interviewed Jerricho Cotchery – ProFootballTalk

The Steelers continue to interview candidates for the opening of their receivers coaching positions, including one with experience in the NFL. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers interviewed longtime NFL player Jerricho Cotchery last week.

Ravens increases ticket prices in 2020 – ProFootballTalk

The Ravens have not changed the price of their tickets in the past two years, but a letter to the team’s subscription holders shows that this will change this year. The Ravens have informed these buyers that their seats will cost slightly more this year.

John Lynch: CAP situation “not grim”, but we have to compromise – ProFootballTalk

49ers general manager John Lynch has spent the past few years building the roster that brought the team to Super Bowl LIV, but is transitioning to a new mode for the 2020 offseason. Lynch compared previous off-seasons to go to the grocery store and take whatever you want off the shelf.