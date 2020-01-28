Seattle Seahawks News 1/28: Seahawks could spend a lot of money in the free agency

Sign up for the Seaside Joe newsletter!

Why The Seahawks Will Be Aggressive This Low Season «Seahawks Draft Blog

Monday’s summary: The media is responding to NFC’s 38-33 Pro Bowl loss to AFC

Local and national media are responding to the NFC’s defeat against the AFC at Pro Bowl 2020 in Orlando (38:33).

Seahawks Awards 2019: Defensive Lineman of the Year

Although he didn’t produce in the bag department as planned when he acquired Houston, Jadeveon Clowney proved to be a disruptive force along the Seattle line of defense as he struggled with a serious injury.

XFL: 6 with a Seahawks tie turns Seattle Dragons into a 52-man squad

The Seattle Dragons will start their first XFL season with a couple of former Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawk’s NFL design profile: Van Jefferson

Jefferson, who was classified as a late round in a high-profile class, improved his stock just like any other Senior Bowl player with an impressive performance in Mobile and could be on the Seahawks radar.

Locked on Seahawks (1/27/20) – Seattle Lands Elite Pass Rusher in the latest mock draft

Three quick changes Seahawks have to make this offseason

The Seahawks are not far from being the team that makes it into the Super Bowl. If you make these three changes, you could get there earlier.

CBS Sports mock draft lets Seattle Seahawks choose a defensive lineman

CBS Sports has Seahawks selected Texas A&M defender Justin Madubuike of Texas A & M in the first round of their latest 2020 draft.

Seattle Seahawks Broad Receiver D.K. The 10 best catches from Metcalf | Season 2019 (video)

Check out a countdown of the 10 best catches Seattle Seahawks wide angle receiver DK Metcalf made in his rookie season.

Jim Zorn of Seattle Dragons in a familiar situation managing a new franchise

The Seattle Dragons are starting the new season soon, and HC / GM Jim Zorn, former QB and Seahawks coach, came to John Clayton to discuss the new league and team.

Emmanuel Sanders leads younger teammates to SB – NFL.com

Emmanuel Sanders will play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday, and the veteran made one thing clear: he’s here to win.

Ford doesn’t stay offside from the Chiefs Reunion – NFL.com

Dee Ford’s last major game as a member of the Chiefs was an offside penalty. In the 49s, Ford is far from preoccupied with its memorable foul on the Super Bowl LIV.

Tevin Coleman: “All my time” spent treating the shoulder – NFL.com

Tevin Coleman (shoulder) told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that he was spending all his time getting treatment and told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales that his game status was still uncertain.

Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy is not yet retiring – NFL.com

LeSean McCoy is in his first Super Bowl, but the Chiefs’ retreat is an aftermath of the Kansas City offense. The veteran says he has no plans to withdraw.

Sherman: 49ers must solve Patrick Mahomes’ mobility – NFL.com

Richard Sherman and the 49ers ‘top pass defense know that stopping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offensive in the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday is a difficult task.

Kobe Bryant’s loss threatens on opening night – NFL.com

One day after a helicopter crash in Southern California, where NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were tragically killed, the icon’s death weighed heavily on the NFL players and coaches.

Landmarks, sounds from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night – NFL.com

Welcome to Miami! On the opening night, players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers visited the podiums in Marlins Park to discuss Super Bowl LIV and much more.

Mike Nolan: Cowboys will strive to generate more sales – ProFootballTalk

Of the 12 teams that entered the playoffs this season, the Eagles were the only ones that weren’t in the top half of the league when it came to generating sales. The Cowboys did not finish in the top half of the league in this metric either.

Andy Reid: For the sake of the coach and his heart, we want to start faster – ProFootballTalk

The Chiefs won each of their two AFC playoff games with at least 11 points and won 31 points more than their opponents.

Frank Clark: The 49ers have no defensive end like I saw – ProFootballTalk

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had a lot to say about what he and the rest of the defense would do with the Titan offensive before the AFC Championship Game. Clark is not shy about Super Bowl LIV either.