Senior Bowl game notes & a podcast «Seahawks Draft Blog

Russell Wilson says Seahawks must add superstars before Pro Bowl this off-season The Seattle Times

Russell Wilson told ESPN this week that the Seahawks need “a few more” players to become a Super Bowl team again.

Russell Wilson is looking for a few more “superstars” to help the Seahawks take the next step – ProFootballTalk

When the Seahawks put together an unexpectedly solid season in 2018, quarterback Russell Wilson said it felt like 2012 after performing a fairly large operation on the coaching staff and squad.

Senior Bowl Risers highlight Seahawks’ latest 7-round mock draft

Seattle inserts the much-needed talent into the trenches on both sides of the ball and complements the offensive with a couple of dynamic players and two high quality cornerbacks to push Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers.

Seahawks’ Pete Carroll is the trainer you want to play for

A survey of 32 Pro Bowlers found that Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is the favorite coach to play for.

The Seahawks’ defense must increase the speed on the D-Line in order to start

“Speed ​​Kills” is one of the oldest sayings in sports. The Seahawks need to improve on the D line, otherwise they won’t go anywhere in the off-season.

Seahawks seem to be doing something wrong in two important places

The Seahawks have been successful in the past decade. That is, even though they shoot themselves in two foot groups in the foot.

Seahawks choose linebackers in the first round of Mel Kipers Mock Draft 1.0

Mel Kiper from ESPN projects the selected linebacker from Seattle Seahawks, Zack Baun, with overall selection No. 27 in the 2020 NFL draft.

Former Oregon security officer Ugo Amadi has been named MVP of the Seahawks Special Teams

A former Oregon security officer receives awards after his rookie season. Seattle Seahawk’s security Ugo Amadi was recognized as a co-special this week by his team’s media

Mahomes wants to be second youngest QB to win SB – NFL.com

If Patrick Mahomes plays in the Super Bowl, he is expected to be the second youngest starting QB to win the title as he continues to take the NFL by storm.

Calais Campbell believes his game justifies the 20-year salary – NFL.com

Calais Campbell is expected to raise $ 17.5 million in 2020, a huge success that the Jacksonville Jaguars front office will have to decide. Campbell says his game more than justified his payment.

Eric Berry, former security chief, plans to play in 2020 – NFL.com

Eric Berry wants to go back to the NFL. Mike Garafolo reports that the former chief of security wants to play this season after refusing the options for a team contract last year.

Zac Taylor on QB preference: “I want a winner, that’s all” – NFL.com

The Bengals have said they don’t yet know what to do with the first overall selection in the 2020 draft. But rookie trainer Zac Taylor knows what to expect from a QB. It sounds a lot like Joe Burrow from LSU.

Zeke on Dak Prescott: “He’ll get his money” – NFL.com

Dak Prescott just had its best season. He is also about to become a free agent. But if a cowboy fan is afraid of losing his QB, Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t share those concerns.

The trade with Bill Belichick turns 20 on Monday – ProFootballTalk

When Tom Brady met Robert Kraft in 2000, the newcomer said in the sixth round to the Patriots billionaire owner: “I am the best decision this organization has ever made.” This is controversial and the debate could be settled this year.

Martin Mayhew: I wish I had taken Aaron Donald with me when I saw Lions G.M. – ProFootballTalk

Martin Mayhew will travel to Miami with the rest of the 49ers organization for the Super Bowl LIV and is the first deployment of the Vice President of Player Staff since joining the Super Bowl XXVI as a defense lawyer in Washington.

Justin Herbert helps design a thing with Senior Bowl MVP – ProFootballTalk

Several quarterbacks have developed from strong performances in the Senior Bowl early in the first round, and Justin Herbert could be the player to take this path this season.