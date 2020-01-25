Seattle Seahawks News 1/25: How Good Was Russell Wilson in 2019?

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Building Hall of Fame Resume

There has been much debate over whether retired quarterback Eli Manning should be immortalized in the game’s elite. When Wilson looks at his numbers over eight seasons, he’s on the best way to have his bust in Canton.

Friday Summary: Huddle For 100 Hits The Pro Bowl

Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and Cornerback Shaquill Griffin attend Pro Bowl Huddle For 100 Community Day.

Russell Wilson wants Seahawks to add “Superstars” to the Seahawks Draft Blog

Is it time for Seahawks to part with Ken Norton Jr.?

Replacing Norton is highly valued by players and would not be well received by everyone. But does Seattle have a choice after its defenses declined in almost every category last season?

Analysis: Predicting the future for Seahawks 4 Restricted Free Agents

While the process isn’t quite as straightforward as the unrestricted free agency, Seattle should have some fairly simple calls to tender for several restricted free agents, including Jacob Hollister.

3 backup quarterback options the Seahawks could pursue in 2020

The Seattle Seahawks will be back in 2020 for a backup quarterback. Here are three options you could consider.

Shaquem Griffin could be the key to the Seahawks pass rush in the 2020 season

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin could be given the chance to make a significant contribution to the team’s passport frenzy in the 2020 season.

Who will be the next Seahawks player to receive their first Pro Bowl surcharge?

Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin makes his Pro Bowl debut, but who could be the next Seattle player to do this? Jake Heaps has a few names to choose from.

The corner of Seahawks Shaquill Griffin returns home for the first Pro Bowl

Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin made his first Pro Bowl in 2019 and it’s both a family affair and a homecoming that he told John Clayton.

Injuries: Tevin Coleman (shoulder) shows progress – NFL.com

Kyle Shanahan, coach of San Francisco 49, spoke to the media on Friday, giving an encouraging update on Tevin Coleman’s injured MRI results.

Vikings ‘George Paton withdraws from Browns’ GM quest – NFL.com

After two interviews, George Paton has withdrawn from the race for the position of general manager of the Browns, reports Tom Pelissero. Viking assistant GM decided to stay in Minnesota.

Packers GM: Free agency will be more restrictive – NFL.com

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst will have to work for him this off-season. Why he admitted that they’ll be more restrictive in free hands this year.

Brady congratulates Eli on resigning and regrets SB – NFL.com’s losses

When Eli Manning left the NFL on Friday, Tom Brady congratulated the long-time Giants QB. He also left the impression that his two Super Bowl defeats in New York still bothered him.

Eli Manning: It was important to me to retire a Giant – NFL.com

After 16 years in New York, Giants quarterback Eli Manning left the NFL. Why he said he wasn’t seriously considering playing for another team and joining the team’s front office himself.

Four things to watch out for in the Pro Bowl on Sunday – NFL.com

Football’s biggest stars compete against each other at the league’s annual all-star showcase in Orlando. Nick Shook previews the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Peyton Manning amazes Eli’s court worthiness – NFL.com

After Eli Manning announced his retirement earlier this week, there were discussions about whether the quarterback is a Hall of Famer. Peyton Manning supported his brother’s candidacy.

Drew Brees: When I come back for 2020 it will be with Saints – NFL.com

Drew Brees told the Pro Bowl to NFL Network’s Jane Slater that he will be returning with the New Orleans Saints for season 2020, his 20th in the league. “I will always be a saint.”

Joe Burrow: If you want to pay me to play soccer, I play for – ProFootballTalk

Joe Burrow will not try to assert his preferred team if he has one at all. Burrow, the LSU quarterback who is the favorite for overall victory in the April NFL selection, says he likes to play for any team that wants him.

Player attitudes make it easier for Kyle Shanahan to hold the team accountable – ProFootballTalk

As complicated as football may be, at its core it is very simple. Block, hit, tackle. And in a time of limited blocking, hitting, and attacking during training, there is a bonus for players who can and want to accept blocking, hitting, and attacking while playing.

Brian Gutekunst says it’s his “understanding” that Jimmy Graham wants to play – ProFootballTalk

General manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday that it was his “understanding” that Jimmy Graham would like to play next season, reports Rob Demovsky from ESPN. What Guntekunst didn’t say was whether the packers wanted the tight end back. Graham is under contract with the Packers in 2020, which is expected to count $ 11.