Seattle Seahawks News 1/24: What are Seahawks doing with the TE position?

Will Luke Willson return to Seahawks in 2020?

After returning to the Seahawks in September, it is not yet known whether the popular Willson will be back for the 2020 season and the team faces some big questions in the tight final position.

Locked On Seahawks (01/23/20) – Seahawks split. Restricted Free Agents

Seattle has not been shy in recent years to publish restricted vacancies, including a second bid for George Fant last year. How many will they use in 2020?

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Named Most Valuable PFF Player | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics PFF

Senior analyst Sam Monson reveals PFF’s choice for MVP.

Seattle Seahawks 2019 Season Honors

Take a look at some of the players, games, and moments that stood out during the 2019 season.

Thursday Summary: Russell Wilson named Pro Football Focus MVP

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been named MVP of the 2019 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Will the Seahawks target any free hand pro bowlers?

The Seahawks have money to spend and some of the best in the NFL are free agents. Will one of these pro bowlers come out on the open market and sign with the Seahawks?

Seahawks’ Lynch opens up the reality of the NFL, financial knowledge in the panel discussion – seattlepi.com

Ranking Seahawks Top 5 position needs for 2020

Resolving the passport rush remains a top priority for Seattle. Despite participating in the division round, this team has numerous other areas that could be improved in the coming months.

USA TODAY Seahawks is worst in history against Bronco’s Super Bowl

USA TODAY Sports ‘Nate Davis managed to place all 53 Super Bowls, and the Seahawks’ win against the Broncos in XLVIII ended last.

Why Seahawks ‘2nd Round 2020 NFL Draft Pick Lose Chiefs’ Value

The Chiefs’ second choice for Frank Clark’s Seahawks falls 63rd or 64th due to the Super Bowl berth in Kansas City.

Seahawk’s NFL draft profile: Yetur Gross-Matos

Gross-Matos, one of the leading pass rusher in his class, has also overcome incredible difficulties on his way into the NFL career that should make him attractive to Seattle.

Nick Bosa receives input from brother about stopping Mahomes – NFL.com

Nick Bosa faces Patrick Mahomes for the first time in the Super Bowl LIV. But next Sunday Mahomes will not be playing a bosa for the first time.

Jarvis Landry leads AFC to win the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge – NFL.com

Jarvis Landry set up a clinic in Best Hands and interrupted a 4: 4 tie in the final with his Dodgeball victory in the series.

The AFC won 7-4.

Jaguars DE Allen focused on team-wide improvement – NFL.com

Josh Allen’s Pro Bowl season got under way, but the defensive end of the Jaguar hopes to not only make more noise in its second year, but also contribute to a team-wide improvement.

Jurrell Casey is high on Titans’ future despite exit from playoff – NFL.com

Jurrell Casey’s Tennessee Titans were a game behind the Super Bowl, but he has promising things ahead of him, even though DC Dean Pees and some important decisions from the free agency are still pending.

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil ‘likes to stay’ beyond 2020 – NFL.com

After moving from Miami to the Houston Texans from LT Laremy Tunsil, he expressed his perspective when he entered the last year of his rookie contract in 2020.

Amari Cooper threatens “not fearful” as a free agency – NFL.com

After a season and a half in Dallas, Amari Cooper will be a free agent this spring, and the Pro Bowl fan spoke openly to Nick Shook of NFL.com about his options.

Chris Jones (calf) expects a full go for Super Bowl – NFL.com

Chiefs DT Chris Jones missed a game and was in the playoffs of K.C. limited to another. However, when asked about its availability for Super Bowl LIV, the defender said that he could play any stroke.

Goodell: Eli Manning ‘occupies a special place in history’ – NFL.com

Eli Manning’s announcement of the elimination brought many reactions from players and coaches in the league. On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pondered what Manning meant for the NFL.

Travis Kelce (disease) misses Chiefs training on Thursday – NFL.com

Kansas City chief TE Travis Kelce did not train due to illness on Thursday, James Palmer of NFL Network said.

Raiders sign CB Nevin Lawson with one-year renewal – NFL.com

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to corner Nevin Lawson for another season, giving him a $ 3.29 million one-year extension per NFL network insider Ian Rapoport.

Vikings appoint Gary Kubiak as offensive coordinator – NFL.com

After Kevin Stefanski’s departure, the Minnesota Vikings will assume their offensive coordinator position as Gary Kubiak will take the role, sources told NFL network insider Ian Rapoport.

Brown’s Kevin Stefanski meets Odell Beckham – NFL.com

Newly hired Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will meet Odell Beckham Jr. for the first time on Thursday, hoping to build a transparent relationship with the star receiver.

Grier: Dolphins have enough ammunition to advance in the draft – NFL.com

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier says the team has “more than enough” ammunition to advance in the 2020 NFL Draft. Grier says the dolphins want to find the “right” one to be the quarterback.

Lamar Jackson plans to improve ‘everything’ in ’20 – NFL.com

Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson wants to improve “everything” this off-season despite his already record-breaking 2019 season because his goal is to reach the Super Bowl.

Bond hearing for Antonio Brown on Friday morning – ProFootballTalk

Antonio Brown reported to the police in Broward County on Thursday evening after an arrest warrant was issued against him for battery break-in, an unoccupied transfer, and criminal liability.

John Lynch pushes Mobile into Miami – ProFootballTalk

“Mobile to Miami” stands for a great slogan and a better t-shirt. Mobile to Santa Clara to mobile again to Miami, not so good. But that’s a more detailed description of 49ers General Manager John Lynch’s recent travel plans, who made a short stop at the Senior Bowl this week to get started.

On the situation of Patrick Mahomes a closer look at the words and the context – ProFootballTalk

On Wednesday, Peter King and I used PFT Live to analyze Patrick Mahome’s 27-yard eternity run against the titans, discuss the serious shortcomings in the play with the Tennessee defense, and then try to push the piece forward whether the San Francisco Defense will do that …

Peyton Manning: After my father and Dan Marino, Eli was my favorite player – ProFootballTalk

Peyton Manning’s little brother officially announced his retirement today, and Peyton thought about it with brotherly love. Peyton Manning told the Broncos website that he loved Eli Manning as much as Archie Manning and Dan Marino as a child.