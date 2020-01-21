Seattle Seahawks News 1/21: Shaquill Griffin on the way to the Pro Bowl

Seahawks news: Shaquill Griffin receives a Pro Bowl nod

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin will travel to Orlando, Florida this weekend to take part in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl game.

Agent: Seahawks Corner Shaquill Griffin Named 2020 Pro Bowl | KOMO

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin is on his way to his first Pro Bowl. Griffin’s agent Tony Bonagura tweeted on Sunday that the third half of the game, which was recognized as a Pro Bowl alternative, had been added to the NFC list of the league’s annual all-star game. The league has yet to make a public announcement. “So happy for my guy,” Bonagura tweeted with a solemn GIF.

Senior Bowl 2020 preview «Seahawks Draft Blog

Do Seahawks need to be aggressively modernized? 49ers not

The Seahawks have been requested to modernize their offense. Dave Wyman summarizes how the 49ers showed why the old school can still work.

An early look at the tips the Seahawks should give in draft 2020 – The Media HQ

NFC Championship Game is the ultimate “what if” for Seattle Seahawks

Would the Seattle Seahawks represent the NFC in the Super Bowl if they had a third match against the San Francisco 49ers?

Analysis: Examining the effects of Will Dissly on the Seahawks crime

When Dissly was injured again in October, Russell Wilson lost one of his most trusted targets and the Seattle airstrike suffered.

NFL auction equipment to support Australian fire fighting – NFL.com

The NFL is auctioning equipment from the NFC Championship Game to help the Australian Wildfire Relief Fund. The fires devastated the region and killed more than 1.25 billion animals.

Black Hole travels to Vegas with Raiders – NFL.com

Do not be afraid of Raiders fans. It looks like the black hole will travel with the team when they move to Las Vegas this season.

Lions GM “satisfied” with Matt Stafford as returnee – NFL.com

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he plans to have Matthew Stafford back and is not concerned about the quarterback’s back injury, which limited him to eight games in 2019.

Tobin von Bengals: No decision was made for the top selection – NFL.com

Joe Burrow on Cincinnati feels like a sure thing. But Bengal’s director of the gaming team, Duke Tobin, said Monday that the team is far from making a decision on the design.

Joe Montana on SB LIV: “Guarantees my team wins” – NFL.com

Super Bowl LIV is a matchup between two franchises in San Francisco and Kansas City that have little in common apart from their almost identical Pantone color scheme. Oh, and Joe Montana.

Tevin Coleman has contorted his shoulder and could play in SB LIV – NFL.com

Niner’s coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Tevin Coleman tore his shoulders over Sunday’s NFC championship game. The team is waiting for the MRI results to confirm the injury.

Browns is expected to hire Bill Callahan as an OL coach – NFL.com

The Cleveland Browns continue to fill their coaching staff. The team is expected to hire Bill Callahan as an offensive coach, reported Tom Pelissero.

Titans DC Dean Pees retires after 16 seasons in the NFL – NFL.com

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his resignation Monday after the team’s defeat in the AFC Championship Game. Pees’ NFL career spanned 16 seasons.

Jack Conklin, Logan Ryan hope to remain titans in 2020 – NFL.com

Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are on the list of upcoming free agents that the titans will face. The ladder down remains others who could move on, namely Jack Conklin and Logan Ryan.

49ers who assume the status “Mobile to Miami” – ProFootballTalk

A year ago this week, the 49ers were preparing to coach the South team in the Senior Bowl. When the travel destinations come in January, they’d rather plan to go to Miami for the Super Bowl.

Steelers will address JuJu Smith-Schuster’s contract “when appropriate” – ProFootballTalk

After the Steelers broke up with Antonio Brown, it was hoped in Pittsburgh that JuJu Smith-Schuster would continue his impressive first two seasons when he was the team’s number 1. That didn’t happen.

Vikings full-back C.J. Ham on the way to Pro Bowl – ProFootballTalk

Viking full-back C.J. Ham heads for the Pro Bowl. Ham replaces 49er full-back Kyle Juszczyk in the All-Star game through Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Ham played a key role in the Vikings’ ongoing game this year, which finished sixth in the league.

Hue Jackson doesn’t think people should judge him by Cleveland – ProFootballTalk

Hue Jackson would like to get back into training, but has not been overwhelmed with offers since the Browns’ dismissal. It seems some people are holding 3-36-1 against you. But when he trained at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last week, Jackson started his own resume.

Kenny Clark wants an extension and hopes that it doesn’t take a holdout to get one – ProFootballTalk

Packer’s defensive duel against Kenny Clark has just ended his fourth NFL season and he is scheduled for a fifth season in Green Bay after the team seized his option for his contract. Clark wants to set the stage for an even longer stay with the Packers this off-season.