Seattle Seahawks News 1/20: Super Bowl teams have been announced

Why a good plan can still go wrong & Julian Okwara «Seahawks Draft Blog

K. J. Wright shows he is ‘a damn good soccer player’ for Seahawks – Seattle Seahawks Blog – ESPN

K. J. Wright made a strong claim to play the rest of his Seahawks contract after having probably had the best season of his nine-year career.

Larry Stone: Seahawks can’t afford to waste many of Russell Wilson’s best years The Speaker Review

The sense of urgency for the Seahawks is growing as quarterback Russell Wilson continues to tour the north side of 30. The Seahawks are now striving not to lose the heyday of one of the great QBs of its era without another serious run – or more – on a title.

All 22 Review: How Seahawks’ Man Coverage Against Packers Failed On Third Down

Looking back at the Seahawks’ wild card loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field, analyst Matty F. Brown examines how they get off the field in situations of third failure.

VOTE: Marshawn Lynch “Beast Quake” Runs For NFL “Greatest Moment”

Vote for Seahawks, who will contest Marshawn Lynch’s 2010 “Beast Quake” round as the NFL’s “Greatest Moment” against the Saints.

Seahawks 2020 Offseason Tracker: Free Agents, Futures Signings and more

The Seahawks start into the post-season 2020. Get an idea of ​​what’s going on in the free agency and more with the offseason tracker from 710Sports.com.

Chefs News: Russell Wilson reacts to Patrick Mahome’s impressive first half against Titans

Russell Wilson responded to Patrick Mahome’s impressive first half against the Tennessee Titans. After the 10-0 deficit, the chiefs now have a lead of 21: 17.

Seahawks Star has surprising challenges, Patrick Mahomes – Game 7

Seahawk’s star Russell Wilson had a surprising attitude towards the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. At the start of the game on Sunday, the home team was on the ground.

Chefs ‘happy’ to give Andy Reid another chance at SB – NFL.com

The chiefs overcame an early deficit to defeat the titans and secure a Super Bowl berth. The bosses expressed their excitement about giving HC Andy Reid another chance to play the Lombardi Trophy.

Romeo Crennel is unlikely to return as Texans DC – NFL.com

Romeo Crennel is unlikely to return as the Texan’s defense coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sherman: 49ers were ready for packers in both games – NFL.com

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Packers 37-8 in week 12. When Green Bay started the rematch, he believed this could turn the tide in the NFC championship game. It believed wrong.

Raheem Mostert sets several playoff rushing records – NFL.com

Raheem Mostert, who ran back at 49, led an unstoppable ground game in Sunday’s 37:20 win over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, setting some records.

Jimmy Garoppolo only throws eight passes against Packers – NFL.com

Kyle Shanahan’s hasty attack was so overwhelming that Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t have to throw a lot of pigskin in the NFC championship game.

49ers plunge packers on their way to Super Bowl LIV – NFL.com

The San Francisco 49ers took the lead by 27 points at half-time, leaving the Green Bay Packers behind to take a 37-20 NFC championship game win on Sunday en route to the Super Bowl LIV.

Derrick Henry credits Chiefs game schedule after losing – NFL.com

When the Kansas City Chiefs entered the AFC Championship Game, they knew it had cut his legs out under Derrick Henry. And that is exactly what they did against the giant of the titans who ran back.

Tevin Coleman eliminated shoulder injury in Niners win – NFL.com

Tevin Coleman left the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter. The team excluded him for the rest of the game.

Frank Clark: World’s Best Defense Right Now – NFL.com

Frank Clark and the Kansas City Chiefs defense have largely kept the titans that Derrick Henry defeated in their 35-24 win over Tennessee in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at bay.

Frank Okam travels to Carolina to join Matt Rhule’s staff – ProFootballTalk

The new Panthers trainer Matt Rhule has brought another former assistant from college. According to David Smoak of ESPN-Central Texas Radio, former NFL defender Frank Okam leaves Baylor together with his former boss.

FMIA: Patrick Mahomes is the “all-in-one package” that takes bosses to the Super Bowl LIV to meet 49ers – ProFootballTalk

Peter King’s Football Morning in America column begins in Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a spot in the Super Bowl LIV.

Jed York would be “happy” to have his trainer and G.M. – ProFootballTalk

Every time a team changes coach, there is talk of developing a new culture. When the 49ers hired head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch for the first time in 2017, the six-year contracts they allotted were a sign that the 49ers were serious this time.

Ryan Tannehill on the future: I can only imagine how close we were just now – ProFootballTalk

An unlikely season for Ryan Tannehill ended with the Titans losing to the Chiefs in the AFC title game [35:24], and at the end of the run it was time for some to look forward to the next season.