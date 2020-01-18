Seattle Seahawks News 1/18: Will Seahawks be more offensive?

Sign up for the Seaside Joe newsletter!

Use it or lose it: Pete Carroll, Seahawks Must Maximize the Highest Point in Russell Wilson’s Career The Seattle Times

Coach Pete Carroll told a poignant story about returning to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last Sunday, long after the Seahawks’ defeat against the Packers between 28 and 23 was over.

Early Consideration of 5 Positions Seahawks Will Be Used in 2020 NFL Draft | KOMO

If the NFL draft around 23-25. Fluctuates around April, the Seahawks will try to address different areas of need on their list. Three compensation measures per over the cap are currently forecast for Seattle. The team therefore has a total of eight choices: a first round (No. 27), two second rounds, a third, two quarters, a fifth and a sixth. Knowing the Seahawks’ propensity to trade picks, they will likely end up with more than eight selection designs.

Locked On Seahawks (1/17/20) – What will the offensive line look like in 2020?

There are two offensive starters in Seattle who are free to choose and may make the group look dramatically different next year.

Where Seahawks took a step forward and a step back in 2019

The Seahawks ended 2019 with a better record than 2018, but where did they really improve – and just as importantly, where did they take a step back?

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Offensive Lineman of the Year

The Seattle offensive line didn’t go as well as expected due to injuries and inconsistent play. But while he was still a punching bag for some fans, Ifedi used the last year of his rookie deal towards the Free Agency.

Seahawks Provide Marshawn Lynch’s Future | Heavy.com

Will Marshawn Lynch retire after the Seahawks season? Find out the latest updates on the future of Beast Mode with the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks’ wild season – Oregon Sports News

An early look at Seattle Seahawks’ opponents in 2020 – Oregon Sports News

Reid welcomes Tannehill’s comeback: he can try – NFL.com

Head coach Andy Reid values ​​Titan QB Ryan Tannehill’s comeback story very much, but it’s no fun to be at the wrong end.

Jason Garrett agrees to become New York Giants OC – NFL.com

Jason Garrett will stay at NFC East. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants have hired the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys as their new offensive coordinator.

Connor Barwin joins Eagles as a special assistant at GM-NFL.com

Connor Barwin changes from Front 7 to the Front Office. The Philadelphia Eagles hired the 33-year-old former defense lawyer as a special assistant to the general manager.

NFL Injury Report for Championship Games – NFL.com

The Championship Weekend is just around the corner. Will Chris Jones be able to compete against Tennessee? You can find a full listing of the official injury report and match days for the two title games here.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones (calf) questionable against Titans – NFL.com

Kansas City chief DT Chris Jones is considered a concern for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Titans. Jones has a calf injury that has prevented him from winning last week.

Titans-Chiefs: AFC Championship Match Preview – NFL.com

Nick Shook previews the Sunday AFC championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. Will the chiefs prevail against a known enemy?

Harbaugh: Ravens’ goal is to re-sign Matthew Judon – NFL.com

The ravens want Matthew Judon back in their top seven. But how much and how difficult will it be to hold him back? According to John Harbaugh, “very and quite tough”.

Packers-49ers: NFC Championship Match Preview – NFL.com

Kevin Patra previews the NFC championship game before two multi-year powerhouses, Packers and 49ers, appear on Sunday. Will the Niners take their second win of the season over the pack?

Summary: Jag’s interview with Ben McAdoo for the OC job – NFL.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars interviewed former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for their vacant position as an offensive coordinator, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Find out about the very different # PFTPM episodes – ProFootballTalk

You are obviously reading PFT. Hopefully you’re watching PFT Live. You may hear #PFTPM. I know it can be confusing figuring out where and how to find podcasts (although they’re pretty much everywhere). This is how we make it easy for you.

Jarrett Stidham claims he doesn’t think about whether Tom Brady will be back in New England – ProFootballTalk

If Tom Brady exercises his privilege to continue from the patriots in the free agency, Jarrett Stidham may become the starting quarterback in just his second season. Stidham claims he doesn’t think about it.

Derrick Henry has three 150-yard postseason games, second most common in NFL history – ProFootballTalk

Derrick Henry is already in elite company with his successes after the season. Henry ran 195 yards against the Patriots last weekend over the Ravens and 182 yards the week before. Henry also ran for 156 yards two years ago in a playoff win over the Chiefs.

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is younger than Joe Burrow and has a good head start – ProFootballTalk

According to John Harbaugh, the Ravens coach, anyone disappointed that the Ravens have lost their first two playoff games with quarterback Lamar Jackson has unrealistic expectations.

Offside penalty is none of Dee Ford’s business – ProFootballTalk

Would the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl LIII if it wasn’t for Dee Ford’s offsides penalty in the AFC championship game? Would Ford be in San Francisco now? The 49ers defensive lineman indicated that he hadn’t thought about the penalty that nullified an interception of the seal for the chiefs with 54 seconds of remanence.