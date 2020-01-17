Seattle Seahawks News 1/17: How has the rookie class developed in 2019?

Sign up for the Seaside Joe newsletter!

Rookie Testimony: How the Seahawks Design Class Developed in 2019, Including Future Prospects

Assess the 2019 season of each rookie and predict how they could affect the Seahawks in 2020.

Seahawks End of Season Mailbag, Part II: Requirements, Hall of Fame & More

They had Seahawk’s questions; we have answers.

Thursday summary: Seattle Seahawks Coaching Staff selected to lead NFC team at 2020 Pro Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks coaching team was selected to lead the NFC team at the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Kittle says Ankle feels “fabulous” before Sunday – NFL.com

After rain training on Thursday afternoon in Santa Clara, California, George Kittle made one thing clear: his ankle injury won’t stop him from Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Packers.

Preview the options for the Seahawks in the free agency «Seahawks Draft Blog

12 numbers that defined the 2019 Seahawks season

Seattle ended another successful season with 12 overall wins and a place in the NFC Divisional Round. What are the best numbers to explain the 2019 Seahawks campaign?

A look at the 5 Seattle Seahawks, the free agents are Seahawks Wire

Locked On Seahawks (1/16/20) – What About Anti-Pete Carroll Rhetoric?

After losing the division round in Green Bay, Carroll was ridiculously under fire despite his excellent resume in Seattle.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hit with drug test after playoff loss

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson underwent an unexpected drug test after the team lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Lions Quandre Diggs Trade as a “Gift” to Seahawks | Heavy.com

The Detroit Lions deal with the Seattle Seahawks for Quandre Diggs was recently ranked in relation to the 2019 NFL trades.

Kellen Moore will continue to play at McCarthy – NFL.com

The Dallas Cowboys have made a change at the top, but they plan to keep offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in 2020 as the team’s play caller.

Derrick Henry: I get into a rhythm the more broadcasts I get – NFL.com

RB Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) made NFL history last week when he bulldozed the ravens on the division round for 195 express goods. Will he do the same against defending a fighting chief?

Ben McAdoo, Mike McCoy Interview with Panthers – NFL.com

Former NFL head coaches Ben McAdoo and Mike McCoy interview for coaching positions at the Panthers. Matt Rhule strives to add trainers with experience in head coaching to its employees.

Summary: Chiefs DT Chris Jones (calf) goes for training – NFL.com

The Chiefs hope that Chris Jones will be on the defensive when they go up against Titans Sunday. Jones has a calf injury that has left him paused in the game against the Texans in recent weeks.

Vrabel responds to a hit in Titans-Ravens – NFL.com

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was accidentally hit by a judge during Saturday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Vrabel firmly believes that he was not put down.

Arrest warrant for NOLA PD against Odell Beckham – NFL.com

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Brown’s recipient Odell Beckham on Thursday due to his interaction with a policeman in the LSU locker room at the Superdome after Monday’s national title game.

49ers coach expects George Kittle to play Packers – NFL.com

San Francisco 49er full-back Kyle Juszczyk believes there’s nothing stopping George Kittle from beating the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Rodgers dreamed of playing for 49ers as a kid – NFL.com

Born in Northern California, Aaron Rodgers meets his former favorite team on Sunday when the Packers compete against the 49ers for the second time this season, battling for second place in the Super Bowl.

Davante Adams: The pressure on the 49ers is really big – ProFootballTalk

The Packers have won 13 games in the regular season and are taking a six-game winning streak into the game on Sunday, but they are not preferred to beat the 49ers. Green Bay is a 7th

Derrick Henry may be the first glitzy Super Bowl leader since 2005 – ProFootballTalk

It’s not often that the league’s top player comes to the Super Bowl, but titans who run Derrick Henry back can do so this season. After leading the NFL with 1,540 yards in the regular season, Henry is now one of the titans to beat the Chiefs on Sunday before they reach the Super Bowl.

XFL team claims Antonio Callaway – ProFootballTalk

If Antonio Callaway wants to play football in 2020, his first chance will be in the XFL. According to Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the former Browns Wide Receiver was used by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL.

Mike McCarthy on Jason Wittens Coaching: Conversation for the future – ProFootballTalk

Before the Cowboys played their last game of the 2019 season, Jason Witten said in a close end that he would make a “fairly quick” decision about whether he would play in 2020 or not.