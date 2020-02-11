Seattle Seahawks LT George Fant hints he will return

With the NFL free agency period starting just five weeks from Wednesday, many Seattle Seahawks fans seem ready to see Germain Ifedi sign with another team and prepare to be called for a false start to begin. right for another deductible. With this in mind, there is no shortage of Hawks fans who seem to hope that George Fant will be retained by the team before joining the free agency. There is a common idea expressed that Fant could start in the right tackle as long as Duane Brown remains the starter in the left tackle, Fant then being ready to take over once Brown retires.

Well, I’m sure I’ll be accused of reading too much into things, but a Tuesday morning tweet from Fant seems to indicate that he seems to have limited interest in taking over at the right tackle.

For those unfamiliar with history, Taysom Hill has served as a utility knife for the New Orleans Saints in recent years after playing quarterback at BYU. However, he was buried on the depth chart behind Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater for the Saints, and he attempted a total of 13 assists during his NFL career. With those 13 career assists on his resume, Hill has publicly stated that he wants to play the quarterback in the NFL, which is no different from Fant’s public expression of his desire to play in tackle left, that he declared forcefully after the end of the 2019 season.

So, at this point, it certainly seems that the Hawks could consider losing Ifedi and Fant to free agency. This accentuates the question marks on the left, where Mike Iupati is also unsigned, and in the center, where Justin Britt is considered by many to be a victim of the cap, and makes the offensive line a huge question mark in 2020 .