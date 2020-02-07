Seattle Seahawks have big decisions on George Fant and Germain Ifedi

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.megaphone.fm/VMP7090396275" style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 200px;" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media"></noscript>

The Seattle Seahawks starting the offensive line may look very different after the New Year’s NFL Championship year begins on March 18. Germain Ifedi, Mike Iupati and George Fant are all ready to become unrestricted free agents. John Schneider may choose to switch from Justin Britt given the number of caps in the center and that he will return from an ACL injury.

John P. Gilbert joins the Field Gulls podcast to discuss how Britt’s move would be unprecedented with Richard Sherman in a similar position during the 2018 offseason. Gilbert also says that the Seattle front office has often missed the offensive lines assessment course. Schneider declined to choose a fifth-year option on Ifedi last season that paid more than $ 10 million for the right hardware. Gilbert believes Ifedi is now able to do much more in 2020, as does former SB Nation offensive lineman and contributor Geoff Schwartz.

The Seahawks also have a significant number of defensive linemen who will become unrestricted free agents. Gilbert explains how Jadeveon Clowney’s ability to stop the race is likely to keep the Seahawks in an auction war. In terms of their own free agents they can afford, Gilbert says that Clowney gives Seattle the best value for money.

Tune in to Friday’s episode as we deepen the salary cap, discuss Russell Wilson’s latest comments about wanting to execute a faster attack and how Shaquille Griffin, Poona Ford and Chris Carson might also see contract extensions some time before week 1 of the 2020 Season.

Subscribe to the Field Gulls podcast via:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Covered | Pocket casts | Stitcher | Castbox | Subscribe on Android | PlayerFM | RSS