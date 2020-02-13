Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney holds sole agent position

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.megaphone.fm/VMP1637955546" style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 200px;" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media"></noscript>

A year ago, Houston Texans fans wondered if an agreement would be signed to allow Jadeveon Clowney to stay with the team as part of a long-term agreement. On the last day of the franchise deadline, reports said that Clowney and the Texans weren’t even close to signing a deal. The Seahawks, however, do not have the luxury of using the franchise label to extend the negotiation period.

Matt Weston of Battle Red Blog, the Texas community of Houston on SB Nation, joined the podcast to talk about what led to trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Matt points out that Clowney’s strengths often don’t show up in the box’s score, but that won’t hamper his ability to get a big contract in the weeks to come.

Players of Clowney’s caliber rarely have a chance to hit the free agency market. They are either signed by their current team or exchanged with a team that is willing to give the player who is really good and who is worth the biggest contracts never seem to hit free will. Matt discusses the situation the Texans found themselves in after the deadline for signing Clowney. Houston sacked its general manager, the team needed a left tackle to protect their franchise quarterback and Clowney would not accept an exchange with Miami. All of these factors ultimately led to a trade that was strongly in favor of the Seahawks.

Although Matt thinks the Seahawks would be wise to pay to keep Clowney in Seattle, we are also discussing cornerback Bradley Roby’s play last season. Roby signed a one-year contract with the Texans after completing his rookie contract with the Broncos. We’re talking about how the Seahawks can view a veteran corner like Roby after a noticeable difference in defense performance after the Justin Coleman slot corner left for the Lions.

Tune in to the podcast to hear Matt’s thoughts on Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin and how the trade ultimately turned out from the perspective of Texan fans.

