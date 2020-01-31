Seattle Seahawks DE Rasheem Green made a big leap in second year in 2019

As a prospect from the USC, Rasheem Green was absolutely fascinating. On a large level, he was young (20 years old) and played like that; he was jostled, lost the soccer ball and seemed quite a crude but intriguing prospect. For the Seahawks, the connection was obvious: they had just separated from Michael Bennett, and Green’s features suggested that he could become a Bennett-type defensive lineman.

Trojans did Green no favor by playing him regularly indoors, but he did flash the ability to shoot through the gaps and disrupt from the inside. Rightly, just a few months after Bennett’s departure from Seattle, the Seahawks chose Green.

It’s good that Green has some youth on his side as his rookie season has been disastrous. An injury deprived him of development, playing time and all kinds of momentum from a positive preseason. When he saw the field, he looked like a boy among men, pushed and crossed the line. Green’s rookie season ended with a dark line: a sack, eight presses and a tackle for loss with an average of 20.1 snaps per game.

Before the 2019 season, it seemed possible that Green would fall by the wayside. He was rarely mentioned throughout training camp and preseason, and expectations were high for Jadeveon Clowney, Ezekiel Ansah and L.J. Collier.

Instead, Green intervened in a crucial manner because Ansah and Collier were not factors, and an argument could be made. Green was Seattle’s second most impactful defensive lineman last season (although not exactly a sparkling group). Green punctuated the defense in sacks with four, while adding 16 positive pressures, three fumbles and three tackles for the defeat averaging 35.1 snaps per game. The jump in production was welcome, but it’s the way the green games have had an impact that really deserves to be excited.

At the USC, Green displayed positive use of the hands, making good use of tear and swim movements. Whether it’s a lack of opportunity or confidence, we haven’t seen him in his rookie season. In week 1 of 2019, Green again showed the relentless hands with which he played during his time as a Trojan horse.

Developments in Green’s game – and in unexpected areas – overshadowed his consistent technique, but a sack against the Panthers in week 15 reaffirmed his positive progress. In perhaps his best individual game of the 2019 season, Green landed a powerful initial strike on left tackle Dennis Daley, then swept Daley’s hands and finished Kyle Allen.

After spending 2018 being pushed around by blockers, Green showed an assault that was previously missing. It was obvious against both the race and the pass, and this stop against the Eagles did a good job of highlighting it; Green snatches Zach Ertz’s hands and then continues the line for the tackle.

Green’s tenacity was also evident throughout the season. At the point of attack, Green would take the fight against the opposing tackle, hold on and disengage to make tackles on the line.

In the regular season final against the 49ers, Green had one of his best all-season games against the race, one for which he would get no credit – to face a double team at the limit to allow Mychal Kendricks to pursue the ball carrier from the unlocked rear.

Unsurprisingly, Green’s most dominant game came in the best game on the defensive line: in Philidelphia in week 12. Without Clowney, a host of others – the most prominent – Green, Ansah and Shaquem Griffin – are delighted. The most exciting part, however, was how Green disrupted the Eagles’ racing game.

Green played hard the whole game, moving sideways and forcing the runners to leave their track. As offenses increasingly play from the touchline to the touchline, games like this from an EDGE will be crucial. Green has always had good lateral agility, but if he can still play hard against the race while retaining his movement skills, he will prove to be very valuable in an NFC West which presents offenses that stretch their opponents.

Green’s final major area of ​​development suggests that the once young prospect is maturing rapidly. At ‘SC, Green would be fooled by counterfeit balls and would waste his rush for total lack of consciousness. The added value being brought about because of its potential for reduction inside, the way he lost the ball was worrying.

In 2019, however, one of Green’s greatest moments and another of his best pieces is the result of a great awareness. The first, in Arizona, was not only a good display of conscience – finding Kyler Murray after the fake play – but a great display of athleticism to stay by his side.

Green had a knack for getting the ball out this season, and perhaps his best fumble came in week 12. Assisted by JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who clips André Dillard on his way and sends him to the grass, Green finds himself on the ground just behind Carson Wentz – before knocking out the ball.

As a rookie, none of Green’s positive traits at the university were translated, and he faltered in the lost cause. In his second season, however, the positive things we previously saw – hand use, lateral agility, speed in short areas – were revealed and even improved. Even more encouraging was the way his physique and consciousness developed. Not only did it quickly appear that Green was still a player for the future, but he could become a full player three times.

The production of Green in 2019 alone is not a crazy thing. However, when this production comes from the fourth or fifth defense rusher, and not from its second, it becomes much more valuable. At a minimum, Green showed in 2019 that he could be a backup LEO and a bona fide rotary rusher on defending the Seahawks.

The development of Green was one of the brightest parts of the 2019 season; if the defensive line can make a similar jump in 2020, the impact of Green will be even more felt.