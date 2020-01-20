Seattle Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin was inducted into the Pro Bowl

For the first time since Richard Sherman in 2017, a Seattle Seahawks defender will go to the Pro Bowl.

On Sunday, Shaquill Griffin, who was originally named deputy, was added to the NFC list by his agent.

In his second season as the left corner of the Seahawks, Griffin had an excellent breakout season, in which he finished third in the NFL in pass clashes.

Shaquill Griffin was awarded in 2019:

– 55.9% completion when the goal is reached

– 6.7 meters per target

– 14 PBUs – 3rd in the NFL

– 3 TDs allowed

– 407 air yards allowed / 141 yards after catch

– cf. % lower than Richard Sherman

– YPT lower than Jaire Alexander, Marshon Lattimore

– Alistair Corp (@byAlistairCorp) January 2, 2020

Griffin has also evolved into a leadership role in the team, and has shown that as he has ended the season with heavy hamstring strain in the last five games – a series of games in which Seattle’s best defender has played a series of crucial, tough duels.

While it is not yet known who Griffin will replace in the Pro Bowl, it is worth noting that this message was released before Richard Sherman, who voted for the Pro Bowl, stamped his ticket to the Super Bowl.

Regardless of how he got there, Griffin will end his 2019 season with a well deserved Pro Bowl nod and come to Russell Wilson in Orlando.