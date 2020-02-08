Seattle Dragons lose inaugural XFL 31-19 game to DC Defenders

The NFL season may be over, but the XFL season has arrived!

The Seattle Dragons (0-1) obviously have the longest chances of winning the XFL title and have been big outsiders against the DC Defenders (1-0) at Audi Field. At halftime, Brandon Silvers and company led 13-12, but critical reversals and poor defense cost them in the 2nd half, while the Defenders prevailed 31-19.

Former Seattle Seahawks catcher Keenan Reynolds had the maiden return as well as the first catch. He would finish the game with just two catches for five yards on seven targets, including a drop in the 4th quarter.

The Seattle star was undoubtedly WR Austin Proehl, who had two touchdowns on five catches for 88 yards.

Silvers fought differently, with 21/40 for 217 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions (including a pick-six). A botched transfer swap with ball carrier Trei Williams at the end of the 4th resulted in a lost fumble that dashed Seattle’s hopes of coming back. He also left the injured game with a sprained ankle, so he was replaced for an entire game by former Seahawks QB / WR B.J. Daniels, who threw an incomplete pass on the 4th and 15th.

Head coach Jim Zorn was extremely rude and unbearably vulgar when the microphone was in place. Just listen to him call a punt 4 and 1 from the midfield!

We even had a “good blood” on this fateful fumble at the end.

On the DC side, they scored on a blocked punt, that aforementioned pick-six, but their trick game was really great. Cardale Jones had Khari Lee wide open for a touchdown, and it was thanks to all that dazzling glare.

The Defenders’ starting score was 4th and 6th in the 3rd quarter, Jones finding Rashad Ross in part because of this rather poor secondary game by Johnathan Alston.

Overall, for bad football, it was actually pretty fun! In the meantime, the Dragons must fire Jim Zorn, the special teams coordinator and the defensive coordinator. These are the rules, ladies and gentlemen. It’s time to overreact!

Next week, Seattle will make their home debut at CenturyLink Field against the Tampa Bay Vipers. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. PT on February 15, FOX broadcasting the match.