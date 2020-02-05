Searching in Windows 10 becomes empty: PCs no longer work properly due to a strange failure from Microsoft

PCs around the world no longer work properly after an error with the Windows search bar.

Users cannot search for things normally on their computers, apparently due to a problem with Microsoft’s online services.

The company said in a tweet that it was “investigating a potential access and latency issue with multiple Microsoft 365 services”. No specific reference was made to the search bar problem, but the post might suggest that other parts of Microsoft’s online services no longer work either.

The problem occurs when Windows 10 users go to the search bar in the computer’s menu, which can usually search the computer for specific files or other information on the computer.

But instead, users simply find that search bar empty and cannot see any results.

Windows 10 is used by almost a billion people. It is unclear how many of these were affected, but the problem does not seem to be present on all Windows 10 computers.

The problem appears to be due to the fact that the search bar connects to Microsoft’s online services, despite the fact that it is used to search the local computer. When people search, the computer communicates with Microsoft Bing, and many have suggested that a problem in that regard could be the cause of the problem.

Reddit users – many of whom have reported the problem in recent hours – have found a solution to the problem. Many suggest that the problem is solved by following the steps.

But it is about making changes to the computer’s registry, which can cause problems for the PC and, in extreme cases, cause it to fail completely, so a solution is not recommended.

The problems only came a few days after Microsoft Teams – the company’s online service for office workers working together – dropped. That problem was due to the fact that Microsoft did not renew a security certificate.

