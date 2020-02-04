Search for Trump’s 2020 contender facing hurdles while the results in Iowa Caucus are delayed

The Iowa State Party said it was conducting “quality controls” on the results, and a state party source said a new mobile app designed to report the vote had failed, delaying the results.

Des Moines (Iowa): Democrats in Iowa met Monday at caucus locations in the state to initiate a spin-off of months-long national presidential nomination, but the results were delayed and still not reported more than three hours after the trial began.

Voters flocked to more than 1,600 schools, community centers, and other public locations to start choosing an election challenge in November against Republican American President Donald Trump.

But the Iowa state party said it was doing “quality controls” on the results, and a state party source said a new mobile app designed to report the vote was unsuccessful, forcing district chairs to call the results and count had to slow down.

Voters in Iowa met to pass judgment on a field of 11 democratic contenders led by front runners, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and former vice president Joe Biden, who fought for the summit in recent Iowa polls.

Long lines and heavy crowds were reported at some locations, but doors to the caucus sites closed and the trial began at 7:00 PM. (0100 GMT on Tuesday). “What we know right now is that about 25% of the districts have reported, and early data indicate that the turnout is on schedule for 2016,” said Mandy McClure, communications director of the Iowa Democratic Party, in a statement .

Usually white, rural Iowa is the first test in the state-to-state struggle to choose a Democratic nominee to face Trump during the November 3 elections. After more than a year of campaigning and more than $ 800 million in spending, the results in Iowa will give answers to a party desperately trying to figure out how to become the businessman who has become president.

Voters wonder if they want to support someone relying on independent and dissatisfied republicans, such as moderates Biden, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and senator Amy Klobuchar of neighboring Minnesota, or someone who is the party’s liberal base encourages and brings out new voters, such as progressive Sanders and fellow senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

At the caucus sites, voters gathered in groups based on the candidate’s preference in a public display of support. If a candidate did not reach a support threshold of 15% of voters, the total had to be considered viable, leaving the candidate’s supporters free to support another, which led to a new conviction round.

“We need a candidate who can bring our party together,” Warren told a caucus at a high school in Des Moines. “We need all our Democrats united. Above all, you need someone who will inspire people: Democrats, independents and Republicans.”

Even if a candidate with a convincing margin wins in Iowa, Democrats may still not have clear answers as the race continues to the other three early-vote states in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina later in February.

Those who stay in the Super Race on March 3, when 15 states and territories vote, will also confront New York’s billionaire former mayor, Michael Bloomberg, who skips the early states to focus on states rich in delegates of the Democratic National Convention in July.

Warren and Buttigieg remain at striking distances, and many polls show a large block of undecided Iowa voters, creating the potential for upset and late peaks.

RECORDING TURN

State officials in the state of Iowa expect a record turnout that exceeded the nearly 240,000 voters who attended the caucuses in 2008 amidst the excitement about Barack Obama’s first presidential candidate.

Defeating Trump was the most important consideration for voters when they entered the caucus, according to a poll of 1,512 Iowa Democrats led by the National Election Pool, with 62% saying they want someone who can beat Trump and 36% want a candidate who agrees with them on important issues.

The access survey also found that 57% supported a government-managed health care plan similar to the Medicare for All proposals from Sanders and Warren, a potentially good sign for them. During the last rallies in the entire state, all contenders stated why they would be the best choice to beat Trump.

