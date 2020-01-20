Search for missing people in Miami is running - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 19, 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) – Police are asking the public for help finding a man who was missing in a neighborhood in Miami.

According to the Miami Police, 64-year-old Eduardo Abreu was last seen in the area around Northwest 25th Avenue and 27th Street on Sunday morning.

We need help finding the 64-year-old Eduardo Abreu. Mr. Abreu suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Most recently, he was seen this morning near NW 25 Avenue and 27 Street in Miami. If you saw him today or know where he is, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/7M6AqoRclR

– Miami PD (@ MiamiPD), January 20, 2020

Investigators said Abreu had Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The police provided a photo of Abreu, but no physical description or what he was wearing last.

Officials are asking everyone with information about their whereabouts to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

