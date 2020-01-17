Sean Stewart claims that he and dad could bring Rod Tom Hanks and Son Chet into a fight

Sean Stewart seems pretty confident in him and his father fishing rodfighting skills.

When he was in Beverly Hills last Friday, the musician, 39, was asked how he thought Rod and he would face another famous father-son duo: Tom Hanks and his son Chet.

“That’s funny,” said Sean, laughing. “I have no idea.”

After being asked again, Stewart joked: “Of course I can take them with me, I know karate!” (Sean made sure he doesn’t really know karate.)

All jokes aside, it seems that Sean and Rod have an unbreakable father-son band. The couple was arrested on New Year’s Eve after a fight with a security guard while celebrating the holiday at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the security guard, Jessie Dixon, tried to prevent the Stewarts from entering the children’s section of the hotel – and things became physical. Both Sean and Rod were accused of criminal battery.

However, Sean has claimed that he and his father are innocent. “Listen, the truth will prevail,” he said. “It is being investigated and the truth will prevail at the end of the investigation.”

Although Sean did not discuss the matter further, he did say that it is “great” knowing that his father is behind him.

“My father is my best friend and my hero,” he said. “I love him more than anything else in the world.”

