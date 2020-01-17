Sean Penn charges people for selfies with him, find out why!

It is not surprising that celebrities can have a huge influence when it comes to spreading a little more positivity in society and bringing a ray of hope in the lives of people who may not have not be much to admire. Recently, many Hollywood stars have talked about climate change, which has become a global epidemic, only to get worse over time, while others have talked about Australian bush fires due to climate change. Many quickly sent donations to people and animals affected by the disaster, but actor Sean Penn has quite a different style in fundraising.

More than 10 years after a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, killing an estimated 100,000 and nearly a million displaced, Sean organized the tenth anniversary of the CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) gala for international disaster relief in Los Angeles. But what did he say he would do? Like fans who flock to their favorite celebrities to click on a selfie, Sean shared that he would now charge for them and use the money to provide relief for those affected by the earthquake, Variety reported. Isn’t it incredible?

Sean said, “We are not here tonight because we want your help, we are here tonight because we need your help. In the next disaster, you might be somewhere, maybe a living room, maybe play with your kids. You could turn on the television and see people in great anguish. When I see CORE on the ground, I want you to feel your feet in these boots. So that’s what we’re asking you tonight. Ten years of experience at this event tell me that sometimes people like to take selfies, and I’m so uncomfortable with that. But for the rest of the night, I can’t wait to do it. We will go $ 5,000 per pop. So bring your checkbook if you talk to me. “

