“This,” said Carl Bernstein on “Anderson Cooper 360” on Monday night, “is the most important moment for the Republican Party since the censorship of Joe McCarthy and the dismissal and resignation of Richard Nixon, in which Republicans became great heroes and patriots. “

Bernstein then criticized Mitch McConnell’s organizational resolution for President Trump’s dismissal trial. “We are looking at” Midnight Mitch “and the so-called largest deliberative body in the world really embracing a cover-up that is there for everyone to see,” said Bernstein. “This is what it is all about. It is about preventing the information from being known and seen by the American public.”

Bernstein argued that Republicans have “made things happen from the start” and continue to do so.

On MSNBC, Neal Katyal made a similar remark in Rachel Maddow’s show: “The McConnell rules announced tonight have the same basic theme, which is,” How do I hide as much information as possible from the American people?

Meanwhile, on Fox News, Sean Hannity provided cover for McConnell and Trump and provided talking points for all the other Republicans accused of hiding. Accompanied by graphics that say things like “DEMS VS. THE CONSTITUTION, “said Hannity, the indictments” are an affront to our entire constitutional system. “

When he did not quote Trump’s lawyers verbatim, Hannity reflected their arguments.

In particular, certain parts of his monologue were intended for GOP members. He made fun of the Republicans who dare to take the accusations seriously.

“No Republican senator – listen, the voters there, you elect these people – should give this one an iota of legitimacy,” he said.

Several GOP senators, like Mitt Romney of Utah, have done so. Hannity – who is known to be very close to Trump – seemed to tell wayward senators to line up behind the president.

Hannity then spoke to GOP voters: “It is not the job of your Republican senators to reinforce what are pathetically weak articles of impeachment in the House. It is not the duty of your senators to call witnesses that the House has not even called. It is not the responsibility of your representative to provide evidence that the Chamber has neglected to consider. There is no stimulus. The Senate does not assume the constitutional role of the House. Senators review the indictment articles – that is all – as delivered by the house. “

Hannity’s message was clear: new witnesses should not be allowed. New evidence should not be introduced. He said, in essence, let’s let Trump go back to work.

“288 days” before the election, he commented, “but who counts?”