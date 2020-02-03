Sean Hannity mocked the picture of Trump that kissed Ivanka after calling Biden “creepy” because he kissed granddaughter

Defenders come to Joe Biden’s defense after Sean Hannity tried to criticize the Democratic presidential candidate for kissing his granddaughter on the lips.

On Monday, the Fox News host tweeted a link to an article about Mr. Biden kissing his 19-year-old granddaughter Finnegan during an event in Iowa with the headline: “Biden kisses granddaughter awkwardly at campaign stop.”

Hannity also recorded the hashtag #QuidProJoe before following another tweet asking his followers to conduct a survey about whether the expression of affection “Creepy or not creepy?” Used to be.

While the tweet brought some to Hannity’s side, others took the opportunity to point out that Donald Trump also kisses his relatives, including his adult daughters.

In response to Hannity’s tweet, a person shared a photo of the president leaning on to kiss daughter Ivanka during a performance in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Another tweet: “Do you mean creepy like that?” Next to a photo of a teenager Ivanka who sits on her father’s lap and kisses his cheek.

Someone else used Hannity’s question to refer to Mr. Trump’s previous comments about his daughter and wrote, “Creepy as Donald Trump says he would go out with his own daughter.”

During an appearance on The View in 2006, Mr. Trump was asked how he would feel if Ivanka decided to model for Playboy. He replied: “It would be really disappointing – not really – but it would depend on what is in the magazine.

“I don’t think Ivanka would do that, even though she’s a very pretty figure. I said if Ivanka wasn’t my daughter, I might go out with her. Isn’t that so bad? How bad? Is that terrible?”

The former vice president is not the only striking figure who is criticized for kissing a younger family member on the lips.

Earlier, Hilary Duff, Tom Brady and David Beckham have all sparked conversations about the appropriateness of showing affection.

Even among experts, there is no correct answer as to whether kissing on the lips is acceptable behavior or not.

While child and educational psychologist Dr. Charlotte Reznick first raised the question in 2010 when she asked, “If you start kissing your children on the lips, when will you stop?” Others in the field disagree.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [republican] state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy for the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

In 2015, Dr. Fiona Martin of the Sydney Child Psychology Center said that anything that promotes “emotional connectivity,” such as a kiss, is a good thing.

.