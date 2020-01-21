Seahawks QB Russell Wilson participates in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2020

The good news for Seattle Seahawks fans is that Russell Wilson is preparing for a Florida soccer game. The bad news is that it’s the Pro Bowl and not the Super Bowl, but we’ll see Russ again before the NFL season officially ends.

Before playing in the Pro Bowl, Wilson will try to lead the NFC to victory in this year’s Skills Competition. Bobby Wagner and Shaquill Griffin, the only other Seahawks representing the NFC, will not attend Thursday’s celebrations.

If you are wondering what games will be played this year, you are in good hands in the NFL.

Thread the needle presented by Panini: A new challenge that puts the defensive to the test in a direct competition. DBs will try to prevent the opposing team’s quarterback from completing passes through the goals.

Gridiron Gauntlet presented by Castrol EDGE: Five players from each team will take part in a head-to-head relay race to demonstrate strength, speed and agility. The competitions include fumbling through an inflatable path.

Best Hands presented by Intuit: Two WR-QB duos from each conference will compete against each other in a timed relay race to achieve a series of passes on a sequence of downfield goals as quickly as possible. Certain targets require a specific style of fishing – diving with one hand, over the shoulder, etc. – that must be performed before the recipient can move to the next target.

Precision Passing presented by Skittles: The two quarterbacks and a captain-appointed non-quarterback from each conference will compete against each other in a one-minute accuracy competition as they try to hit as many goals as possible.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball presented by Old Spice: In the grand finale, Pro Bowlers compete in a classic dodgeball game in which every member of each team takes part. In a best-of-three series, the team wins with the last person on the court.

I’m really looking forward to dodgeball because it’s the only sport I’ve ever been good at. The Thread the Needle game sounds fun and I’m looking forward to what Wilson can do to leave it in Adams to Best Hands.

Everyone who watched the competition last year saw Wilson’s excellence in the Precision Passing competition.

The full NFC and AFC skills lists are as follows:

NFC: Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Davante Adams, Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylon Smith, Cameron Jordan, Eddie Jackson, Shaquill Barrett

AFC: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Mark Andrews, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Stephon Gilmore, Cameron Heyward, Von Miller.

You can complete the Pro Bowl Skills competition on Thursday, 6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.