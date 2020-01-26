Seahawks organization, players mourn NBA legend Kobe Bryant

An incomprehensible tragedy has shaken the sports world to the core.

Early Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, the great Kobe Bryant of Los Angeles Lakers and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed after Bryant’s private helicopter crashed. Details of the crash itself are rare, but it has been reported that Bryant was on his way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks to practice basketball. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was also identified as tragically killed.

To update: At an official press conference, the LA County sheriff announced that there were nine people in the helicopter. Original reports said five were killed, but now nine (one pilot, eight passengers) all seem to have been killed.

Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He won five NBA championships, two NBA finals MVPs, not to mention his 18 all-star appearances, 11 NBA first team nominations, 9 NBA first team nominations, and a number of other successes in the last 20 seasons specialist. It was only a day ago that current Lakers star LeBron outperformed James Bryant on the NBA list of thirds ever, in Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Whether you loved or hated Kobe, whether you loved or hated the Lakers, or whether you weren’t really interested in NBA basketball, its place in sports history and American culture is undisputed.

All over the world and in all sports, honors, prayers and expressions of condolence were heard from athletes, coaches and personalities. Many current and previous Seattle Seahawks mourned for a really famous sports figure.

It is difficult for us to learn about the tragedy in which one of the greatest competitors of all time, Kobe Bryant, is involved.

Rest in peace for all the lives the world lost too early in California today. pic.twitter.com/ohejZTBm0G

– Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 26, 2020

Unfortunately, news comes from California today.

Kobe Bryant passed. My condolences to his family.

RIP, Bro.

– WALTER JONES (@ BigWalt71) January 26, 2020

Whether I throw a basketball or a piece of paper in the trash, I still say “KOBE” to this day. He was a legend in every way. Words cannot describe the emptiness I feel after hearing today’s news. REST IN PEACE. #Mamba #Kobe

– Robert “Turbo” Turbin (@RobertJTurbin) January 26, 2020

Doesn’t even seem real or believable. So sad

– Ugo Amadi (@ UAmadi7_) January 26, 2020

I have stomach problems, yo ….. that can’t be real

– Duane Brown (@ DuaneBrown76) January 26, 2020

At Pro Bowl 2020 in Orlando, Packers defense game Za’Darius Smith Lisa Salters from ESPN said that Russell Wilson had gathered the NFC players just before the kick-off to say a prayer for Bryant’s family.

Kobe Bryant was just 41 years old. He is survived by his wife Vanessa, three other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.