Seahawks News 2/6: What will the Seahawks do at Pass Rush?

The Seahawks need a pass hunter; at the right price, it could be Vic Beasley

It’s no secret that the Seahawks need another stallion to rush. Former Falcon Vic Beasley could be the answer at the right price.

Seahawks Mailbag: Priorities out of season, 2020 calendar, vacancies, etc.

You had questions about the Seahawks; We have answers.

Wednesday Round-Up: New Gameday Poster Series A Victory for Creative Advantage, Seattle Art Students

The Gameday Seahawks poster series raised $ 60,000 to bring arts education to the community of Seattle.

Off-season forecast for each NFL team «Seahawks Draft Blog

Can the Seahawks appease Russell Wilson during the off season?

After missing the Super Bowl for the fourth consecutive season, Russell Wilson wants the Seahawks to do their best to significantly improve his team around him this spring.

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: K’Lavon Chaisson

Desperate for a disruptive athletic speed rusher on the edge to potentially complement Jadeveon Clowney, Chaisson would tick several boxes as a first-round prospect for Seattle.

Improved Seahawks attack for 2020 could help defense mindset

The Seahawks’ off-season speech is defense, but Michael Bumpus explains how an improved attack could help the other side of the ball in 2020.

Profile of the 2020 Seattle Seahawks Free Agent: Half-Runner Marshawn Lynch

One of the best stories of 2019 was Marshawn Lynch’s return at the end of the season, but will the Seattle Seahawks bring him back for another race?

ESPN Todd McShay Mocks 27th Row Seahawks Linebacker

In his second simulation project for the 2020 season, Todd McShay of ESPN projects a linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks to 27th in April.

Storylines: Would the Seahawks pass the course with another offseason B?

The 2019 Seahawks’ off-season initially looked like an A-minus, but ended up with a B-minus. Would another offseason of a similar grade put them back in the running?

Rooney: Steelers ‘pretty comfortable’ with QB – NFL.com

With Ben Roethlisberger still in rehabilitation and the free agency approaching quickly, Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team was comfortable with the current quarterback options.

Raheem Mostert returns Williams jersey after trade – NFL.com

Former Miami teammates Damien Williams and Raheem Mostert swapped jerseys after Kansas City’s San Francisco victory in the LIV Super Bowl.

Jimmy Garoppolo: LIV Super Bowl defeat “will fuel us” – NFL.com

Jimmy Garoppolo was on a cruise and his 49ers seemed to be on the verge of winning the Super Bowl. Then the fourth quarter arrived and everything collapsed. The loss “will fuel us in this offseason,” said Garoppolo.

Highlights from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV Parade – NFL.com

The Kansas City Chiefs’ rally included speeches by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, among others. But all eyes were on Travis Kelce, who had the most to say when it was his turn on the microphone.

Steelers recruit general manager Kevin Colbert for one-year extension – NFL.com

The Steelers announced Tuesday that they have signed general manager and vice president Kevin Colbert for a one-year extension that would keep him with the team “for at least” the 2021 project.

Sanders reviewed loss of Titanic SB “ 5 or 6 times ” – NFL.com

Niners catcher Emmanuel Sanders has watched the loss of his team’s Super Bowl several times and continues to hope for a new end, even though he knows it will not happen.

Roundup: Raiders and Richard accept 2-year extension – NFL.com

Ball carrier Jalen Richard has agreed to a contract extension to stay with the Raiders, according to NFL network insider Ian Rapoport. The 2020 season will be Richard’s fifth with the organization.

Trent Taylor hopes to return to 49 after foot surgery – ProFootballTalk

Wide receiver Trent Taylor was unable to help the 49ers secure the NFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl LIV because he landed on the injured reserve in September due to persistent foot problems.

Chiefs fans generally performed well on parade – ProFootballTalk

Aside from the guy who led the police in a car chase through the parade route before it started and another troublemaker, the Chiefs’ fans were reasonably well behaved. If it is not always well or fully dressed.

Retired Kyle Long: I couldn’t hold on – ProFootballTalk

Kyle Long announced his decision to move away from the Bears and the NFL last month and the goalkeeper developed what he thought when he made that call.

George Kittle won’t need surgery, he’ll need a bigger wallet – ProFootballTalk

The season may not have ended as he hoped, but it should be a great off-season for George Kittle. And it starts with the fact that he won’t need surgery. Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.

$ 2.9 million in 2020 guaranteed for quarterback Raiders Derek Carr – ProFootballTalk

The Raiders may not employ quarterback Derek Carr in 2020, but they now officially owe him $ 2.9 million. With the passing of the third day of the 2020 exemption period, $ 2.9 million in base salary for Carr became fully guaranteed. The remaining $ 16 million is not guaranteed.

New Orleans viewers return to Super Bowl after last year’s boycott – ProFootballTalk

A year ago, the Saints’ fans were so furious about the NFL championship game’s non-appeal to pass interference that they boycotted the Super Bowl, giving the market New Orleans has the lowest Super Bowl LIII TV rating in the entire American metropolitan area. .