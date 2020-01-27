Seahawks News 1/27: What will Seahawks do in Round 1 of the NFL draft?

Moore: This is the year that Seahawks have to trade with NFL Draft, not with Down sports.MyNorthwest.com

What we’ve learned from the 2020 Pro Bowl – NFL.com

The AFC defeated the NFC 38:33 in the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Here’s what we’ve learned from the annual All-Star Showcase.

Chiefs and 49ers land in Miami before Super Bowl LIV – NFL.com

Seven days after their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years, the Chiefs landed at Miami International Airport on Sunday. Less than three hours later, the 49ers landed in South Florida.

NFL community honors late NBA legend Kobe Bryant – NFL.com

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. The sports and NFL world mourned the shocking news and went to Twitter to honor Bryant.

These Niners look very similar to the ’94 Super Bowl Champions – NFL.com

When Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers prepare for the Super Bowl in 2019, they have a shocking resemblance to the last Niners team that won the Lombardi Trophy in 1994.

Travis Kelce and George Kittle have put TEs in the spotlight at SB – NFL.com

All-pro tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce have produced like no other in their position in front of them and now they will be the focus of the Super Bowl.

Chiefs appear in Hawaiian jerseys, even if Andy Reid doesn’t – ProFootballTalk

None of them wore it like Andy Reid. But some of the bosses still appeared as head coaches for the Super Bowl. Through Adam Teicher of ESPN, a number of Chiefs players put on Reid’s signature Hawaii kits when they arrived in Miami yesterday.

FMIA – 3:00 AM wake-up call with Andy Reid: Talk about meatballs, mahomes and try to tear hearts out in Miami – ProFootballTalk

Peter King’s “Football Morning in America” ​​column begins at 3 a.m. with head coach Andy Reid’s work in front of the Super Bowl LIV.

Report: Ravens hears trading deals for Matthew Judon – ProFootballTalk

The ravens say they want to keep Matthew Judon’s defensive end, but they appear to be willing to listen to offers too. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens consider using the franchise tag for judon and then listen to commercial offers.

Drew Bledsoe remembers that Tom Brady would never be a beginner – ProFootballTalk

When Drew Bledsoe first worked with Tom Brady in the 2000 season, Bledsoe would never have believed that Brady would replace him as the Patriots’ home quarter backing. In fact, Bledsoe never thought Brady would ever start for an NFL team.

Former jaguar security donor Darius arrested, hospitalized after DUI stop – ProFootballTalk

Former Jacksonville Jaguar security officer Donovin Darius was arrested on Sunday afternoon and accused of driving under the influence of the police. According to Michael DiRocco from ESPN.

The trial run of a possible onside kick replacement ends with the interception of Kirk Cousins ​​- ProFootballTalk

With the success rates of onside kicks, the NFL debuted a trial run of a possible alternative in the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon. Instead of an onside kick, an offense would have the ability to transform a fourth and 15 year old from their own 25 yard line to keep possession of the ball.

Russell Okung explains his candidacy for the President of the NFLPA – ProFootballTalk

As expected, Chargers has left the duel. Russell Okung was the first player to throw his hat in the ring for the position of President of the NFL Players Association. Okung officially passed his candidacy on to Ken Belson of the New York Times.