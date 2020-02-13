Seahawks must give Russell Wilson weapons and unleash the passing game in 2020

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sport

Russell Wilson is a top-three quarterback in the NFL, but the Seattle Seahawks have never really let him go as their primary weapon. That must change in 2020.

The skinny: The Legion of Boom is long dead and buried. When the Seahawks rise again as a dominant force in the NFC, they must completely change their attacking philosophy and concentrate it on Wilson.

Square pin, round hole: The Seahawks have essentially retained the same model with which they won a Super Bowl after the 2013 season. They approach the game as if the defense were still dominant and Marshawn Lynch was still in the field during his Beast-Mode days.

Of course, the run game is still going well, but Seattle’s defense was mediocre last season and the team won only 11 games because Wilson was so magical during big moments. And nobody can blame Wilson for the early Seattle exit in the playoffs this past year.

Excluding Wilson’s rush statistics, the Seahawks had 38 rush attempts for 105 yards (2.8 YPA).

The man is out of this world talented. He is also the biggest reason why the Seahawks soon have a chance to win a new potential Super Bowl team.

But when it comes to use, the Seahawks seem to refrain from using Wilson’s arm at a high volume unless they need a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive. Consider how he has been used in recent years, despite a team roster that is largely exhausted from the defensive talent that has led to the team’s philosophy in the first place.

2019: 12th in passing attempts (516)

2018: Ranked 20th in passing attempts (427)

The only reason Wilson saw such an important increase in passing attempts last season is that the Seattle defense was so horrible that the attack had to come from behind too often.

Wilson was tied to Deshaun Watson last year for the most game-winning drives (five) and comeback wins in the fourth quarter (four).

In those games, he completed 107-of-153 passes (69.9%) for 1368 yards (8.94 yards per attempt) with 14 touchdowns and only one interception.

It is rare that Wilson is asked to lead the attack with his arm and does not succeed. Simply put, he is one of the elite passers-by of the game. But the Seahawks continue to treat him as a side issue when designing and executing the offense outside of comeback scenarios.

Time for a change: The Seahawks have a simple but charged decision to make this out of season. They can keep trying to stomp the square pin in a round hole, or they can evolve and thrive. The answer is just as simple as long as they embrace reality. But with a change in philosophy, there is a huge need for the Seahawks to give Wilson the weapons he needs.

Don’t get us wrong. D.K. Metcalf is special and fits perfectly with what Wilson does best, namely deep throwing. But Tyler Lockett is not a number 1 threat and the rest of the wide reception area is unremarkable.

Arms race: This offseason offers the Seahawks a unique opportunity to take advantage of the essence, since the 2020 NFL Draft is one of the richest in recent history when it comes to pass-catching options. But with such a loaded crop of potential elite receivers, we have to expect that there will be a run in the lower half of round 1 and on day 2 of the draft.

Here’s a look at the players that the Seahawks can focus on in the design to provide Wilson with the help he needs to become the focal point of the 2020 Seattle offense.

Round 1 (No. 27 overall): Henry Ruggs from Alabama would be an incredible fit in the Seattle offense. It is electric after the catch and has track-star speed.

Round 2 (No. 59 overall): USCs Michael Pittman Jr. is a large, strong receiver with absurd ball skills and a monster in the red zone.

Round 2 (No. 64 overall): Gabriel Davis from UCF is an incredible deep-ball threat that last year had an average of 17.2 yards per catch and had 12 touchdowns.

Round 4 (No. 123 in general): Denzel Mims from Baylor is the kind of receiver that would definitely play with a dynamic passer-by like Wilson. He has incredible hands and amazed routinely show off on Saturday.

Round 5 (No. 137 in general): K.J. Hill from the state of Ohio is a little different from the rest of the recipients we’ve mentioned so far. But he is an exceptional gambling specialist who has a lot of experience with big games.

Round 7 (no. 219 in general): Quintez Cephus from Wisconsin flies far under the radar, but can be an excellent pro because of his great playing possibilities and sticky hands.

Seattle of course has other needs, such as in attack and defense in general. But the acquisition of another potential elite weapon for Wilson and the passing game must be a high priority.

Free agency frenzy: Before the design, the free agency dominated the NFL headlines. Speaking of headlines, the headliners for this year’s broad class of recipients are gems and the Seahawks have the money to make a splash.

A.J. Green, if he is healthy, is one of the elite recipients of the game. He missed an ankle injury last season, but you have to imagine he would have found a way to play for a winning team.

Amari Cooper is one of a handful of expensive free agents who want to lock up the Dallas Cowboys this spring. But he could distinguish himself as a bandit on the open market, and his play fits Russell Wilson with a T.

Emmanuel Sanders is not as explosive as when Peyton Manning turned him into a national star. However, he is still reliable and able to make short strides a long way with an accurate quarterback that swings the pig skin.

The landing of one of those guys would supercharge the passing game of Seattle. With that in mind, the Seahawks must definitely give it a try.

It comes down to: The Seahawks pay Russell Wilson as an elite passer. He is exactly that. But until they really treat him as the genius of the passing game he really is, the Seahawks keep sputtering.

It’s time to sell out and let Wilson be for Seattle what Patrick Mahomes is for the Chiefs of Kansas City. He has that kind of talent, and if Seattle Wilson offers the caliber of weapons that Mahomes has at its disposal, the Seahawks will once again become a national powerhouse.