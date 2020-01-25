During a panel for MLK Now, the fifth annual event that inherited from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.that was hosted by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler In Harlem, Marshawn Lynch and many other black cultural and entertainment artists shared their experiences and hopes for the future.

Lynch, who grew up with Coogler in Oakland, spoke about the lack of blacks in the NFL’s owned and executive suites.

“When you get into the NFL, you have to change the code to fit in,” said Lynch. “You don’t have to be yourself to stay here. You don’t have too many athletes who come into play with the attitude that they can continue to be themselves. “

Lynch has always excelled here. He’s not apologetic, Black, Oakland, and this authenticity allows him to shine and set an example.

Lynch in particular used his platform to raise his hometown Oakland. He bought real estate to ensure that those who cannot afford loans have access to housing. He donated his time through youth football camps and advised the new NFL players how to do business so that they were prepared for life after football.

Marshawn has also traveled to different parts of the world and got to know other cultures and returned them abroad. “I was able to leave the country and I saw that these people’s hoods were a little rougher than mine,” said the soccer star about his time in Brazil. “Then I went to a new country to host a soccer camp [and] went to Nairobi and installed a water system for a whole community of people.”