Seahawks DK Metcalf sensation focuses on improving balloon safety in 2020

DK Metcalf’s rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks has exceeded expectations. The former Ole Miss star caught 58 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as a ridiculous 7/160/1 TD line of stats when she made her playoff debut against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As always, there is plenty of room for improvement for Metcalf as he enters his second year campaign with the pros. On Super Bowl radio last week in Miami, DK was aware that he had to clean up the drops and the breakaways.

“I think I did a good job (in my first year), but there is always something I can work on,” said Metcalf (via NBC Sports Northwest). “This is going to be my main goal during the offseason, it’s just to work on the things that I considered to be flaws during my rookie season and to continue this momentum.”

“Mainly my drops,” continued Metcalf. “I have had far too many drops in my opinion. Some of these drops could have changed the outcome of the match. I’m just working on these drops, man. “

Now, depending on the site you use, the number of drops varies. While the NBC Sports NW article says that Metcalf had seven drops, Stats.com officially lists Metcalf with five. The other problem for DK was his three lost fumbles, one returned for a touchdown, another leading to a touchdown and one which was frankly an excellent game from Jaquiski Tartt near the goal line.

So it will soon be time for DK to hit the jug machine, the one-handed grips and everything that can make him a better receiver.

One of the things I liked about Metcalf is that he really seems to want to work to become as good a player as possible. This seems like an obvious and mandatory trait, but not everyone makes the effort to do it (and this applies to all sports).

What we saw in 2019 was extremely encouraging considering all of the question marks over his game, and if he’s making a big leap in 2020, the league is officially aware of it.