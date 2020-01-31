Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin wants to travel with the best receivers in 2020

One of the basic elements of the Seattle Seahawks’ defense under Pete Carroll is that the outside halfbacks do not travel with the best opposing receivers. Shaquill Griffin is looking to change that in 2020.

Griffin has expressed his desire to go beyond his left corner position, among other things he plans for himself to enter next season.

“I want to be more consistent in the press so I can stay on the (scrum) line all the time,” Griffin said on the Talkin ’Seahawks podcast. “I want to work on my endurance. I want to be able to press a person for four-quarters of a game until they can’t stand it anymore. “

“I want to work on more human press techniques and be able to move around,” he continued. “If a match, I have to be in the slot – maybe travel a little more.”

I’m sure there were some who wondered why Griffin didn’t overlook Davante Adams in the Seahawks’ loss to the Green Bay Packers. Instead, we got Adams, owner of Tre Flowers and Ugo Amadi, in third breakouts, in addition to his two touchdowns. Basically, it’s just something the Seahawks have rarely done over the years.

Griffin, who made his first Pro Bowl (chosen as a replacement) and looked considerably improved since his 2018 season, has experience playing both LCB and RCB, especially in his rookie season when Richard Sherman still occupied the LCB.

Now, some obvious complications of this idea are that if Griffin moves, he will have to redeem points with someone else. I don’t think I have ever seen Tre Flowers play outside on the left, and he should ideally never be placed in the corner of a slot machine. Ugo Amadi is learning the ropes of the nickel corner and we can still see the Seahawks investing more in this position in the project.

Worth it if you ask me. We may want to believe that the Seahawks can simply recreate the magic of 2012-2013, but recent versions and free agent signatures do not suggest that this is possible. If you can’t replicate the talent that made the program work so well, Carroll and anyone on the defensive staff in 2020 must be ready to adapt.