Screenwriter moves to LA to write his own Hollywood ending

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California – interior. Flat. Early morning. Uriel Rodriquez floods his screenplay.

“This is a first draft,” said Rodriquez. “It is so long.”

He wouldn’t always start his day like this. Although he made films with his friends in high school, “I felt like when I went to college I had to choose something more practical,” he said, “so I chose the story.”

Cut to New Orleans, where he worked as a history teacher at high school. At the end of each year, he encouraged his students.

“I would tell them go chase your dreams, do whatever you want,” said Rodriquez, “but I realized I didn’t.”

Rodriguez set about rewriting a page about his own life, did his master’s degree in screenwriting, and moved to the city of dreams a few months ago to devote himself to it. He calls it “a leap in faith”.

He received an unpaid internship at a production company on the Sony property.

“I read a lot of scripts, a lot of manuscripts, a lot of graphic novels,” said Rodriquez.

Every morning he leaves his West Hollywood apartment and goes to Culver City. In the afternoon he commutes to La Cañada, where he works as a tutor. In between, he spends a lot of time in traffic.

“I’ve written a lot of podcasts,” said Rodriquez.

But it also gives him the opportunity to think about script ideas. As a Puerto Rican writer, Rodriguez definitely believes Latinx voices are under-represented in film and television, and he wants to be part of the wave that is changing that. His Twitter handle is LatinXScreenwriter and he is productive on the social media platform and shares his victories and rejections. It is a perfect place to network with aspiring writers.

“It’s just people who literally say” I have a project, I need a few eyes, “said Rodriquez.

Of course money is a problem. Rodriguez and his girlfriend Emily – who is also a writer – have to pay bills. Rent, gasoline, student loans, and let’s face it, LA is expensive.

“Everyone continues to talk about the fact that you have to be in LA to become a screenwriter,” he said. “I feel like the people who say that you can afford to live here.”

He is not sure if he is one of them, but he is determined to do his best. And while he says it’s great to dream big, he’s now focused on more immediate goals. It’s like getting a job as an assistant writer.

After about 40 minutes in the car he reaches the Sony lot. Four months later and it still happens sometimes that he works in a film studio.

“And that’s a privilege that not many people have,” said Rodriquez. “And I can sit down, have a tea and actually read a script, and I feel part of the dream.”

A perfect place to start what he hopes will be his Hollywood ending.