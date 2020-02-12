Screenshots: I have similar successes to Stonebwoy; I am much better than your stonebwoy

Musician Jupitar is just not happy that people preferred Stonebwoy’s version of JMJ’s much-discussed Riddim Of The Gods project to his.

Jupitar is back in the news. According to Jupitar, he has had similar successes to Stonebwoy and is probably better than Stonebwoy.

Jupitar tweets,

We have both had similar successes in the area of ​​success. So who do you call underground? Some of you idiot fans don’t face facts Crash me on a Riddim .. keep talking.

– Jupitar_General (@JupitarOfficial) February 12, 2020

Jupitar continued:

How can I accept this irrelevant comparison? You call for peace, but you refuse to listen carefully and attack with insults. If it is between me and Micheal Jackson, I will decide for myself. If you don’t understand, go to sleep. I am better than you

Here is Jupitar’s first tweet.

“ I keep saying that I don’t have to touch anyone for fame and money or dissect when I already have all the data … big man taak … this morning I see this “Jupitar rockfall” and in Ghana no Bwoy can crash me and you know, so don’t twist things the way you want them to. “