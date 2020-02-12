Screenshot: “I know the source of all your prophecies”

The Ghanaian musician Mzbel is back in the case of the prophet Nigel Gaisie.

The musician, who went to her social media platform on Sunday to pounce on the Prophet Nigel, provided the Prophetic Hill Chapel leader with a week-long ultimatum to either pay an agreed compensation or go with hers “Secret” problem to the public.

Well, according to Mzbel, this time she knows where the prophecy “Monkey Dey Work Baboo Dey Chop” of the prophet Nigel Gaisie came from, and added that she doesn’t believe in “Touch Not that Anointed thing”.

Mzbel went to her IG page and wrote:

“Nigel Gaise shows me your voter ID and the number of people you have ever mobilized to vote … and I promise that I will drop all charges against you.

BLACKMAIL REALLY ???! If you lie that NPP came to your imaginary mansions to collect your imaginary 19 cars to speak your imaginary God’s thoughts and if NDC doesn’t give you a car, God’s wrath will fall on them … that’s BLACKMAIL !!! EMOTIONAL AND PSYCHOLOGICAL BLACKMAIL! Okladogbe hi3 f33fl3!

If you really have a god who opens your dirty eyes to see the future … why are you in this mess right now ?! Why didn’t your god prevent Chis from arresting the police twice ?! I know the source of all your “Monkey Dey Work Baboo Dey Chop” prophecies, so age, don’t you push me !!! Don’t touch my anointed … saa? 3ni3 ma sensitive! You touch me I touch you !!!

Mzbel posted this on Sunday;