Screenshot; Check out the wild response from John Dumelo to his opponent Lydia Alhassan

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo brutally attacked his opponent Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan because she said he only existed on social media.

In a recent interview with Kwaku Dawuro about Anopa Nkomo about Kingdom FM 107.7 in Accra, Ms. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, mentioned that her opponent John Dumelo of the NDC was only known on social media.

“Politics is not about pushing trucks into the community and placing them on social media to get 1 million views. Most people are not even in the constituencies. Some are Afghanistan and Iraq. Politics is about what you do for grass roots and constituency youth, ”she said.

John Dumelo, who lost his nerve because of his opponent’s comments, made her headlines.

He went to his side and wrote …

“Nevertheless, she follows me on social media and posts when she donates safety pins. I have a place to win … I don’t get time. #timenodey # idey4u “