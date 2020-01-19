Screen Actors Guild awards

“Parasite” has officially infected Hollywood’s award season. The Korean class satire by Bong Joon Ho was the first foreign-language film to be recognized by the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday as the best film candidate for the frontrunner “1917” at next month’s Academy Awards.

The best ensemble victory for “Parasite” went to the star epics “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “The Irishman”. It was a surprise, but only to a certain extent. “Parasite” with six Oscars, including the best picture, has proven to be perhaps the toughest competition for Sam Mendes’ “1917”, which was won at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

But “Parasite” was Sunday, which was very popular with the audience, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where even the appearance of the actors with whom the film was presented caused a standing ovation. Until the SAG Awards were presented, however, the numerous awards for “Parasite” rarely included awards for his actors, none of which was nominated for an Oscar.

“Although the title is” Parasite, “I think the story is about living together and how we can all live together,” said Song Kang Ho, one of the film’s stars, about a translator.

Since the actors make up the largest share of the Academy of Arts and Sciences for feature films, their recommendations as a harbinger of the Academy Awards are closely observed.

In the past two years, however, the SAG ensemble winner has not got the best picture: “Black Panther” last year and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. And this year’s leader “1917” was more praised by the Film actors not nominated.

If “Parasite” caused a sensation at the Oscars on February 9th, it would be the first foreign language film to do so.

Before the victory for “Parasite”, the SAG Awards were particularly remarkable as a reunion for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. They took home awards and celebrated each other’s victory.

Pitt is directed to his first prize for the drama academy for his side performance in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. With a victory of the actor guild, he further expanded his top status. Besides, his speeches were full of one-liners and he didn’t disappoint Sunday. Pitt, who said he had the flu, looked down at his award and said, “I need to add this to my tinder profile.”

He added: “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It was a long distance. “The audience laughed and clapped, including – as the cameras captured – Aniston, his ex-wife.

Aniston later won her own award for best actress in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show “The Morning Show”. “What!” She said when she reached the stage. Aniston ended her speech with a greeting to her “Murder Mystery” co-star Adam Sandler, whose appearance in “Uncut Gems” this season has remained largely unrewarded despite great recognition.

“Your performance is exceptional and your magic is real. I love you, buddy, ”said Aniston.

Pitt watched Aniston’s acceptance speech behind the scenes. After leaving the stage, they congratulated themselves warmly on their first individual SAG Awards.

Together with Pitt, all Oscar favorites kept their momentum, including victories for Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).

As expected, Phoenix performed the best of a leading actor. After praising each candidate individually, Phoenix nodded to his Joker predecessor. “I’m standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor Heath Ledger here,” said Phoenix.

Dern established himself as the best supporting actress with a victory in the actors’ guild. On the way to the stage, she hugged her father Bruce Dern, who belonged to the ensemble “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her award ceremony for “Fleabag”, a winner at the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Waller-Bridge achieved a SAG victory for best actress in a comedy series and took a moment to think about the parade of the series’ awards.

“The whole thing was really a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and find that it was only that, then I thank you,” said Waller-Bridge. “It was the most beautiful dream.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” continued his series and won the best comedy ensemble for the second year in a row, along with a win for Tony Shalhoub. When Alex Borstein accepted the ensemble award, he said in shock that she had voted for “Fleabag”.

“To be honest, it doesn’t make sense,” said Borstein. “Fleabag is brilliant.”

Robert De Niro received the Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor given by Leonardo DiCaprio, who, like De Niro, is often a leader for Martin Scorsese. (The two co-stars in Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon”.) The 76-year-old actor was greeted by a violent standing ovation.

De Niro, a fiery critic of Donald Trump, referred to the President in his remarks.

“It is right and it is wrong. And there is common sense and abuse of power. As a citizen, I have the same right as anyone – an actor, an athlete, anyone else – to express my opinion, ”said De Niro. “And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I will use it if I see an obvious abuse of power.”

“Game of Thrones” ended its eight-year run with victories for Peter Dinklage as the best male actor in a drama series and for the best stunt ensemble work. “The Crown” took the best ensemble in a drama series. And both “Fosse / Verdon” stars – Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell – won for their appearances in the mini series.

