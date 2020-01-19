Screen Actors Guild Awards could preview Oscars

Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman have two chances to win the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening, while the evening’s top movie winner can make a prediction of the Academy Awards.

Among the films vying for the highest honor from the best cast of film actors are Oscar heavyweights “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” “Life Is Beautiful”, which received a nod in 1999, ” Jojo Rabbit “and” Bombshell “.

Since the actors make up the largest part of the Academy of Arts and Sciences for feature films, their selection is closely monitored. In the past two years, the winner of the SAG ensemble has won the best picture: “Green Book” last year and “The Shape of Water” in 2018. Two of this year’s top winners at the Oscars – “Joker” Rather one One-man show, and “1917”, more praised for his technical acumen – were not nominated for the best ensemble.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards start at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Three weeks before the Oscars, it will be an early exam for the Academy Award leaders, including Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern. Johansson is a candidate for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit”, as is Kidman for “Bombshell” and the HBO series “Big Little Lies”.

In addition to “The Crown”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Stranger Things”, this show is one of the nominations for the best ensemble of the drama series. “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek”. Apple TV Plus “The Morning Show” received three nominations for Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup.

