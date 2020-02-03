Scream 3 turns 20: Interview with Parker Posey

Ghostface may have disabled her, but Parker Posey’s Jennifer Jolie – born Judy Jergenstern – lives on as one of the “Scream” best characters of the franchise.

The already-meta series went above and beyond in “Scream 3”, in which the masked serial killer found actors who were involved in making “Stab 3”, a film inspired by the events of the previous films. Posey’s character was the actress who played the screen version of Gale Weathers, Courteney Cox’s ruthless reporter.

When the film was released 20 years ago today, the work of Posey was praised in the film as one of the highlights, although the sequel had a harder time with critics and fans. So, in celebration of her milestone anniversary, who can you talk about better than Posey herself?

“First of all, I am happy to hear that she is loved online,” Posey began enthusiastically in an interview with TooFab via e-mail. “I think the fans love the role because I was funny and disrespectful. And also, seeing Gale doubled by an actress playing her added layers to the delight of the last of the trilogy.”

Noting that horror movies are “much darker and scary nowadays,” the actress remembered seeing the first movie in a theater in Chelsea, New York when it came out. “It sounds crazy now, but the humor of the horror genre was a first of its kind,” she said, “the makers were at the level of the audience that was ready for this type of film.”

Like he did with the rest of the series, the late, amazing Wes Craven directed the third film, where Posey called him “friendly and intelligent.” Up to this point in her career, Posey was primarily an indie film queen, with roles in celebrated films, including “The House of Yes,” “Waiting for Guffman,” “Party Girl,” and “Dazed and Confused.”

“I respected him very much,” she said about Wes. “I was nervous about taking on a role that I should be afraid of and on the run. I had been out of the country for over a year and landed in Hollywood to hopefully get a paid job – and that I did. So I was happy to fit into the studio system. We talked about why people wanted to scream together in an audience – for which the movies had a place – that catharsis. The audience would scream and then laugh together. “

She said the two also talked about why these characters, especially hers, wouldn’t just go for it. “How dissociated is Jennifer Jolie to make herself a third wheel? I had to understand,” she explained. “So, she is an actress who is dragged with the play and unable to let it go. I saw her as an archetypal fool, refused or unable to understand reality and instead enter into it to animate – drive spontaneously into chaos instead of waking up and go somewhere safe. Like when I jumped into my guard’s arms – fleeing but no place to really go. She keeps running scared. “

The moment she referred to, where a helpless Jolie jumps into the arms of Patrick Warburton at the end of a scene, is one of the many alternative shots that Posey did while filming. In the commentary on the third film, Craven explained how much the crew liked being on set when it was her turn to shoot something, while surprising them at every turn with different rules or reactions causing them to separate.

“Before Wes photographed my death scene, Wes came to me to make sure that I would play it seriously,” she added. “Of course I said yes, and indeed I was scared. I didn’t want to die. I was relieved that it ended quickly, with only two takes. Our stuntman, behind the mask, was supportive and sensitive to my fear.”

Although it was clearly not something she was looking forward to filming, she does like the idea behind death. In the film, her character hides inside the walls of a Hollywood mansion, then is killed behind a two-way mirror while Gale and Dewey sought her on the other side. “That she dies behind the two-way mirror (they can’t see her, but she can see them) was a brilliant and poetic way for her to get caught and leave,” Posey said. “She wasn’t adept at being in reality!”

Few moments in the Scream series are as absurd or wonderfully entertaining as those in which the real Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Jennifer investigate the hidden connection between Sidney’s mother and the film studio. It is a real Scooby Doo setup, with great chatter all the better thanks to a cameo from Carrie Fisher. While the two Gales note that the woman looks like Princess Leia, Fisher’s Bianca Burnette shouts: “The one who (slept) with George Lucas” got the role.

“Oh my God — Carrie Fisher! “exclaimed Posey when the legendary actress was brought up.” I remember that day because I was so excited that she was there, read her books, and went to her house a few times. When an actor (in a large budget film) is about to appear for work, the 2nd AD asks if there is something that you like in your trailer. So when I knocked on her door and she answered, there were a few boxes of Fruit Loops and a box of Marlboro Lights. “

Posey noted that she just “liked being around” and said the actress’s brain was on fire and she was a great storyteller. She added that Fisher would talk about her mother and father – she was so funny. I remember admiring how nice and inclusive her narcissism was – she was so entertaining and generous. No filter and completely itself. I laughed the whole time we shot that scene. “

The scene also perfectly captures the relationship between both Weathers and Jolie, as they throw barbs at each other without worry and work together to save their skins.

“I liked playing with Courtney,” Posey recalled, who Cox had met on the set of “Friends” while she and Lisa Kudrow worked together on the movie “Clockwatchers”. She had also worked with David Arquette’s father on “Waiting for Guffman,” so she said, “hanging out with them at work and dealing with them was super simpatico.”

Regarding a favorite moment with the two of them, she pointed to the scene after Jenny’s Hollywood Hills house blew up. “The night I rolled down the hill and landed on the sidewalk … Courtney and David are running (or they are already there, I don’t remember), but Courtney has to hit me,” she recalled. “It was 4 o’clock in the morning. I felt like she would hit me and she did! I didn’t see any stars or anything, but it was enough for me to go ‘ow’ – and of course we all found it’s funny. “

Cue Jolie: “My. Lawyer. Nice. That.”

Posey said she has not visited the film again since its release and “barely watched the first time,” noting that she was “at the back of the theater”. “It was nice to hear the reaction and the energy of the audience,” she recalled.

Because it is so long ago, don’t even try to get her to decipher the plot of film-in-a-movie “Stab 3”, which somehow revolved around Sidney who returned to Woodsboro, with flashbacks and Gale the murderer goods. “Stab 3? Oh, well. This was the movie in the movie. Like I said, I don’t remember,” she told TooFab. “It was 20 years ago!”

It wouldn’t be a “Scream 3” conversation without mentioning Cox’s infamous blunt pony, so we had to end our question and answer with this: “What did you honestly think of them right now?”

“I liked her pony!” she exclaimed. “They framed her face with sharp edges. As much as I like to talk about her, I have to go now. Happy 20th, shout! Beware.”

Posey is currently on “Lost In Space” at Netflix.

