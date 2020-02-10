Scottish government leader urges UK to abide by EU standards

BRUSSELS – The leader of the Government of Scotland warned on Monday that Britain would pay “heavy costs” if it gave up the rules and standards of the European Union after the end of a transitional period after the Brexit at the end of the year.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon also reiterated her desire for a referendum to win Scotland’s independence from the United Kingdom and the possibility of joining the EU.

During a visit to Brussels, including a meeting with the EU’s main negotiator, Sturgeon said that the decision not to follow the full block rule book would give the UK limited access to its 27-country internal market.

“As the EU constantly makes clear, the more we deviate from EU standards, the less we have access to the internal market,” she said. “my opinion, a cost that is too heavy.”

Great Britain left the EU on January 31, but continues to follow EU rules at least until the end of the year. During the transition period, the UK government and EU leaders will seek to negotiate a free trade agreement and agreements that cover other areas.

Great Britain wants the trade agreement to cover goods and services and to exclude almost all rates. However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is convinced that the United Kingdom will not continue to follow all EU rules. To close deals with other countries, Johnson wants the flexibility to respond to different standards for areas such as competition, state aid and or the environment.

But Steur said the European Union wants guarantees that Britain “will not undermine the EU by adopting lower standards.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.