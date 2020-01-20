Scott Simon draws the mystery of 'Sunnyside Plaza' from his own past: NPR

When NPR host Scott Simon was in his late teens, he took a job at an assisted living facility in Chicago, working with people who had developmental disabilities.

“It was more formal in my life, I think, than most of the other wars I fought, every political campaign I dealt with, every reporting experience I had,” says Simon. “It really opened my eyes to see the world differently.”

Simon has wanted to tell this story for years, so he drew on the experiences he had at the time to write a new mystery for young readers called Sunnyside Plaza.

Simon says he deliberately did not use specific terms to describe the people who live on Sunnyside Plaza. “I want readers to see them as people, not to put a label on them at any point in the book …” Simon explains. “I don’t want to get caught up in a language problem.”

This is Simon’s ninth book and the first he has written for younger readers. “I have children,” he says. “I finally wanted to write a book that would give them the chance to read beyond their names in the recognitions.”

He also liked the challenge of writing fiction, especially for readers who carry this story with them for the rest of their lives. “I think it is very important that young readers can read books in which they can see people who are like them,” he explains. “I think it’s also important for young readers to be able to read books in which they meet people who don’t look like them – or they think they don’t look like them.”

Highlights of the interview

On his 19-year-old storyteller, Sally Miyake

She is definitely a reflection of some people I actually knew [in Chicago] … who were in their late teens. I wanted someone who was in that community, who was known to everyone, but was a fairly recent arrival, who had not been there for many years – someone, in a certain sense, who was still trying to determine her identity and define community in it people.

About the mystery in the book

I wanted to put a mystery at the center of the book, and I wanted to put the people who lived in the community at the center of trying to uncover that mystery. … I wanted to create a circumstance where readers could appreciate that the people living in this house have great skills, great resourcefulness, great business, and often sort things out and put things together in a way that they were not given credit in front of. … I thought it was very important that the people who live in this community actually send the story and they are responsible for finding out what’s going on.

About the unkind or ignorant things that people say

I always thought people at home didn’t understand or hear. What I got to know as I knew them is: of course they heard it. And of course they knew that people shouldn’t say that. But what are they going to do? They look beyond it. They had a greatness of heart and a greatness of spirit, you know that, I admire it to this day. …

[In the book], not everyone they encounter misunderstands them. Many people … they may not understand them, but they are kind and polite and their hearts are open. And I think one of the things I learned is that for many people in this circumstance people are approached very sincerely. They approach people very directly. … I think the best people – and so does many people – understand that someone is contacting them directly and that they appreciate it, and that they can recognize the quality of their character.

About the passage of time

Chronology was different in this type of community. … it’s day after day. It is the moment. Because they don’t look at anything on the horizon in many ways. And many of them don’t even look at something that lies behind them for years. They really concentrate on what awaits them and the people in front of them.

During a conversation, he remembers that he was with a man named Tony, while he helped him get ready for bed

He said to me, “I am different. Right?” And I said, “We are all different, Tony.” And he said, “But like, I’m really different, right? And people notice that.” And I said, “Everyone’s different. People, maybe you notice you’re different, but for no reason.” And he just smiled and said, “I’m glad I’m different.” … I thought it was the most beautiful thing I had ever heard – it still is.

Lisa Weiner and Reena Advani have produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Beth Novey has adapted it for the web.