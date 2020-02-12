Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split and get back together: relationship details

Why wasn’t this drama about keeping up with the Kardashians? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split up and, according to a source for People, get back together more often than we know. An insider told the magazine on Tuesday, February 11, that the couple’s relationship often contains “a kind of drama.”

“Scott and Sofia are the kind of couple that keep separating and coming back together,” said the source. “It’s all very dramatic and then everything is fine.”

Another insider told E! Similar details about the relationship between Scott and Sofia. The source claimed that the reality stars “sometimes argue”, but at the moment “things are fine with them”.

“They make empty threats that are over and then come back together. They feel good together, so it’s easy to say things you don’t mean,” the insider continued. “You have drama, but in the end always good.”

The source noted that Scott and Sofia “spend a lot of time together,” which is why they often “press the buttons together”. “Sofia takes her things and goes for a day or two,” said the insider. Ultimately, however, the source claims that Scott and Sofia still “love each other” despite their dramatic romance.

“They know they would rather be together than separate,” the insider told E! News.

Scott and Sofia have been dating since fall 2017, two years after the Flip It Like Disick star ended his nine-year relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Details of the couple’s relationship emerge from rumors of a feud between Sofia and Kourtney after the model launched the E! Personality on Instagram. Both Sofia and Kourtney have confirmed that they will have limited screen time in the upcoming KUWTK season. While Sofia Entertainment told Tonight that she won’t be in season 18, Kourtney’s younger sister Kendall Jenner confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres show that the Poosh founder will play a limited role in the upcoming season after 17 seasons – time performer.

