Scott Derrickson responds to Sam Raimi who directs the follow-up ‘Doctor Strange’

Scott Derrickson is pleased that Sam Raimi will take over the direction of the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

It was reported yesterday that horror icon Sam Raimi would sit in the director’s chair for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. The news from Sam Raimi who took over the Doctor Strange sequel was welcomed, with many fans and industry experts declaring that the Evil Dead director is the perfect successor to Scott Derrickson, the director of OG Doctor Strange.

Scott Derrickson, who left the Doctor Strange sequel early in the year due to creative differences, went to Twitter to express how Sam Raimi is a great choice for the Benedict Cumberbatch movie.

I worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I know in the film world, and as a director a real living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange.

It is unclear what the creative differences between Scott Derrickson and Marvel were, but the filmmaker seems to be on good terms with the studio. Scott Derrickson has stated that he will continue as Doctor Strange’s follow-up producer, meaning that he will stand next to Sam Raimi if the experienced director needs some guidance from the original Doctor Strange helmer.

It was previously the beloved Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s, the Doctor Strange sequel will be the first film to be directed by Sam Raimi since Oz: The Great and Powerful in 2013. Scott Derrickson takes a step away from big-budget superhero films and is destined to direct The Breathing Method, a film based on the eponymous Stephen King novel.

Details about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently limited, although there is reportedly Marvel Studios’ first real trip to the horror genre. In addition, the Disney Plus mini series WandaVision will also serve as the run-up to the follow-up to Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a script written by Jade Bartlett and will play the lead role in Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled for release in theaters on May 7, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Scott Derrickson, Sam Rami, Doctor Strange and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it!

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

