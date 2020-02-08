Scotland versus England LIVE: Six Nations team news and the newest structure today

Follow the latest updates live from today’s Six Nations promotion, while the Calcutta Cup is central to Murrayfield and Scotland is taking on England.

Both sides suffered defeats during the opening weekend, with Scotland delivering an impressive performance despite the wrong side of their 19-12 result in Dublin, while England delivered one of the worst versions of the Eddie Jones era in a loss of 24-17 to France.

As a result, the Calcutta Cup is exerting considerably more pressure this afternoon as neither side can afford a second consecutive loss, as it will almost certainly end their Six Nations title heap for the year after just two laps. Add to that the fiery build-up of both teams, with the talk of ‘war’ and ‘hate’, and the game is nicely ready to be a boisterous and physical affair. Follow the live action below.

Scotland versus England

Scotland starts at 4:45 PM

2020-02-08T16: 22: 28.410Z

So as it looks now, it is Ireland and France who pass for the Grand Slam – provided the French conquer Italy tomorrow afternoon – after the former defeat of Wales 24-14 in a convincing way. Make no mistake, the Andy Farrell era has begun.

But it’s all about the Calcutta Cup now, while Scotland and Wales are preparing for the fight in Murrayfield tonight.

We are 25 minutes from the kick-off and luckily the nasty weather of Storm Ciara has yet to reach us here in Edinburgh – although I fear it is not too far away.

2020-02-08T16: 10: 39.056Z

Ireland beat Wales and earn a bonus point for their efforts.

2020-02-08T15: 56: 56.723Z

Jonny May has talked about this before and has insisted that the game comes at the perfect moment for England, with the chance to make up for their dismal performance in Paris:

A lead time of six days is what you want, because you just want to go outside and make it up to you. You get a lot of emotional energy and that kind of feeling from a game, they hang around. We know what’s coming – it’s England against Scotland, it’s a big game. We knew what was coming against France, it is simply making sure that we are ready, accept the challenge and overcome the challenge. It is a new era for France – young players, Stade de France, first match of the championship. France has made us enthusiastic. Why can’t we still win the competition? Every time I play for England, we prepare to win. It is not ‘expecting to win’, but you think you can win. What else is the point? Why would you have a different way of thinking than preparing to win and believing you can win?

2020-02-08T15: 41: 20.283Z

It is fair to say that it is not a warm welcome for the English at Murrayfield, as always. They have to silence a partisan crowd if they want to get the best out of Scotland this afternoon.

Warning: video contains some offensive gestures …

2020-02-08T14: 14: 23.530Z

Welcome to the Independent coverage of the unofficial Six Nations ‘Super Saturday’, while Ireland faces Wales in Dublin before the Calcutta Cup in Murrayfield, where Scotland organizes archenemy England.

A bumper day full of rugby action is in store when we start at the Aviva Stadium, where two of the three remaining parties compete against each other in a completely Celtic collision that could go a long way in determining the Six Nations winners of this season.

Both parties made only one change, with Ireland replacing the injured Caelan Doris with Peter O’Mahony while CJ Stander moves to number 8, while Wales in international rookie Nick Tompkins signed after his impressive debut last weekend, allowing George North to return to the wing while Johnny McNicholl sinks on the couch.

After a procedure in Dublin, the most important event of the day starts here in Murrayfield, while Scotland and England meet in the oldest rugby of rugby union. During the 138th test between these two fierce countries, Scotland is trying to claim the Calcutta Cup for the third time in a row, something they have not achieved since 1972.

But both sides are coming out of defeat, with England mainly being wounded by their chastrous defeat against France last year, putting Eddie Jones under increasing pressure.

The kick-off in Dublin is at 2.15 p.m., while the Calcutta Cup starts at 4.45 p.m. To get your appetite going, here’s our preview of today’s premature ‘Super Saturday’.

Example of competition

When is the game?

Scotland vs England takes place on Saturday, February 8 in Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

What time does it start?

The competition starts at 4.45 pm GMT.

Teams

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson; Stuart Cummings, Jonny Gray; Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Magnus Bradbury.

Substitutions: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Nick Haining, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Chris Harris.

England: George Furbank; Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Willi Heinz; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Cross; Lewis Ludlam, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry,

Substitutions: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, Ollie Devoto.

