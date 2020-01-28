Scorpion's Revenge trailer has arrived

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge was only revealed to the world a week and a half ago. It is a new animated film by director Ethan Spaulding that delivered Batman: Attack on Arkham and Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, and author Jeremy Adams, who takes part in Supernatural and Teen Titans Go! against teen titans. IGN has exclusively provided the first trailer for the film – rated R – and you can watch it below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1vccr3yWBU [/ embed]

To be honest, I think Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge … meh? The art style looks like anything you can find in a television cartoon, and the story looks like a true-to-scale adaptation of the classic story that we are now very familiar with. At least the trailer certainly doesn’t show anything that shows how the animated film will use its R-rating. Admittedly, that definitely doesn’t mean that the film has to be full of violence and curses to be worth it, but I would have liked the trailer to offer a kind of new narrative that goes beyond what we’ve already seen.

Although it’s called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, Scorpion hardly ever appears in the trailer. Who made this trailer?

However, I admit that one look is hardly enough to decide whether a film is good. I therefore reserve the right to make a judgment. What do you think of this animated film so far?

[Source]