Scorpion's Revenge is a new 2020 animated film

Here is another curve ball for you. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions Revenge is a new animated film by Warner Bros. Animation that will premiere in the first half of 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The animated film will feature the voices of Community’s Joel McHale as Johnny Cage and Dexter’s Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade. Directed by Ethan Spaulding, who was responsible for Batman: Assault on Arkham and Justice League: Throne of Atlantis. The screenplay was written by Jeremy Adams, who wrote Supernatural and Teen Titans Go! against teen titans.

The cast is rounded off by people you may have heard of or not. Jordan Rodrigues is Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz is Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum is Sub-Zero, Artt Butler is Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul is Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes is Kano, David B. Mitchell is Raiden, Ike Amadi is Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson is Goro, Gray Griffin is Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore is “Demon Torturer”.

Mortal Kombat legends: Scorpion’s Revenge should not be confused with the live-action Mortal Kombat film released in January 2021. With these two films and the continued success of Mortal Kombat 11, franchise fans seem to have a lot to do.

